Christine Papworth, Real Estate Broker in St. George, UT, Brings 40 Years of Problem-Solving as The RockStar Real Estate Doctor

After four decades in real estate, Christine Papworth has learned that no two transactions arrive with the same symptoms.

One seller needs a pricing solution. Another property has already failed to sell. A homeowner owes more than the house is worth. A buyer is overwhelmed. A family is in the middle of a hard transition.

Papworth’s approach to all of them is the same, and it is the reason for her professional nickname: diagnose the problem, build the strategy, and stay with it until there is a solution.

“I love solving problems,” Papworth said. “Every client and every property has a different story. Nothing overwhelms me because after this many years, I know there is almost always another question to ask, another strategy to consider or another path forward.”

Why “Doctor,” and Why “RockStar”

Papworth has used the “Real Estate Doctor” identity since around 2008. It is not a medical or academic credential, and she makes no claim that it is. It describes a working method: examine the situation, find what is actually blocking progress, write a plan, and do not quit because the file gets difficult.

The “RockStar” came after her move to Southern Utah, a nod to the red-rock cliffs, desert light, and night skies that drew her to St. George.

She jokes about holding a “PhD in Real Estate.” It’s her way of describing something that’s difficult to capture on a résumé: four decades of real estate transactions, more than 30 years of coaching, navigating multiple market crashes, brokerage ownership, and solving thousands of real-world challenges that no licensing course could ever fully prepare her for.

A Career That Started With One Piece of Advice

Papworth traces her start to the late 1970s, shortly after the birth of her third child, when her husband suggested she take a real estate class. She says it may be the one time she followed his advice exactly.

Sales came naturally. Her father was a career salesman and one of her first mentors, so listening closely and finding a way to move a conversation forward were skills she had watched long before she used them.

Her licensed career is documented from 1980 in Utah. She earned her broker’s license in 1989, opened Papworth Properties in Lathrop, and moved the brokerage to Manteca in 1993.

The business grew quickly. Fathom Realty’s biography records her among the Top 1% of REALTORS® nationwide for more than 20 years, with peak production averaging roughly 163 transactions a year.

What those years taught her was that production does not create longevity. Adaptability does. Rates, financing, marketing, technology, and client expectations all change. Experienced agents learn to find the problem underneath the problem.

Short Sales Before There Were Short Sales

The chapter that shaped her most came through distressed property.

In the Lathrop area during the late 1980s and early 1990s, flooding and a housing downturn left newer homeowners owing more than buyers would pay. The short sale, now a standard process with established paperwork, did not really exist yet.

Papworth’s team started calling lenders directly and asking them to accept less than the mortgage balance so families could sell. Some refused. Some attempts failed. Some worked. Fathom Realty’s biography confirms she initiated, developed, and completed some of the earliest short-sale transactions of that era.

Those deals changed how she thinks about the business. A transaction that looks impossible may simply be one the industry has not built a process for yet.

Seeing 2008 Coming

That experience proved valuable again around 2005, when Papworth saw risky loan structures, including negative-amortization mortgages, returning to the market. She developed systems to help homeowners avoid foreclosure and later founded the Short Sale Trauma Assistance Team (S.S.T.A.T.), helping hundreds of families navigate distressed transactions during the housing crisis.

“I never give up getting what my clients need,” Papworth said. “You may have to change the strategy. You may have to ask a different question. You may have to call somebody who has never been called before. But problem-solving for the real estate community is what lights me up.”

Price Is a Strategy, Not Just a Number

Papworth uses a refined pricing strategy based on buyer behavior, competing inventory, positioning, and market psychology. Rather than underpricing or chasing unrealistic numbers, she aims to create the right response for each property. She reports an average seller result of 104% of list price.

Past results do not guarantee future performance. Every property, buyer pool, and market is different.

Coaching Became a Second Career

Papworth invested 24 years in the Mike Ferry Organization, including the M3 and M4 Mastermind Groups. Her training reinforced the importance of prospecting, follow-up, initiative, and relationship-building—principles that continue to shape her business.

As a Coach, she also mentored real estate professionals through the Mike Ferry coaching system and Keller Williams MAPS Coaching.

From Manteca to St. George

In 2019, Papworth sold her California business and moved to St. George, initially planning to focus on coaching. Real estate soon drew her back. In 2025, she passed Utah’s broker examination and began practicing with Fathom Realty in St. George.

Today, she works with retirees, relocating families, second-home buyers, investors, and longtime Utah residents. Through virtual tours, remote consultations, and local market guidance, she combines Southern Utah expertise with four decades of experience navigating real estate decisions and changing market conditions.

She serves St. George, Hurricane, Ivins, Santa Clara, Springdale, Toquerville, and Leeds, along with surrounding Washington County communities.

The Diagnosis Comes First

Underneath the branding is a straightforward service philosophy: listen first, and understand why someone is moving before deciding what they should buy or how they should sell.

A downsizer and a growing family can look at the same house and see different things. An investor asks different questions than a retiree. A seller under financial pressure needs different guidance than one testing the market.

That is why she resists one-size-fits-all real estate. The diagnosis comes first. The strategy follows. And as her site puts it, she still makes house calls.

Career Highlights

Working With Christine Papworth

Sellers can request a free home valuation.

Buyers can run an advanced search, try the AI smart search, explore the map search, browse newest and featured listings or open houses, reviewmarket reports, or estimate payments with the mortgage calculator.

To start a conversation, contact Christine Papworth on email at [email protected] or call 435-500-5068.

About Christine Papworth

Christine Papworth is a Fathom Realty broker serving St. George and Southern Utah as The RockStar Real Estate Doctor. With four decades in real estate, she has ranked among the Top 1% of REALTORS® nationwide for over 20 years, pioneered early short sales, founded the Short Sale Trauma Assistance Team, and coached agents through the Mike Ferry Organization and Keller Williams MAPS Coaching. She relocated to St. George in 2019 and earned her Utah broker’s license in 2025.

Learn more at TheRockStarRealEstateDoctor.com , Google Business Profile , Realtor.com , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .