Outfitter AI Announces Phone Based AI Office Built for Independent Contractors

A Different Approach to Contractor Office Work

Outfitter AI has announced a phone based AI office designed to help independent contractors manage administrative and marketing responsibilities without relying on multiple software platforms.

The service is aimed at small businesses in trades such as roofing, plumbing, electrical work, HVAC, painting and general contracting. Many of these businesses operate with the owner handling both field work and office responsibilities, creating a situation where customer calls, marketing tasks and administrative work often compete with time spent completing jobs.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 5.2 million people work for specialty trade contractors in the United States. U.S. Census Bureau figures also identify nearly 2.9 million construction businesses with no paid employees, highlighting the scale of businesses where the owner may also serve as the primary operator.

Outfitter AI was developed around the idea that these businesses can use artificial intelligence through a familiar communication method: a phone call or text message.

Emma Brings Office Tasks to the Phone

Founded in St. Paul, Minnesota, by Eric Smith, Outfitter AI uses an AI agent named Emma as the primary point of contact for contractors.

Rather than requiring contractors to learn a new dashboard or manage several business applications, Emma can be reached by phone or text. The company says the AI agent learns about a contractor’s trade, service area and preferred way of working through an initial conversation.

Contractors can then send requests related to their operations. Tasks can include updating a website, preparing marketing activities or handling other routine office responsibilities.

The system is designed around natural communication rather than software navigation. A contractor working at a job site can communicate a request to Emma without having to stop work and access a computer.

“Contractors don’t want to learn marketing. They want booked jobs,” Smith said. “So we stopped building dashboards and gave them someone they can call.”

Keeping Customer Calls Moving

Customer communication is another area addressed by the service.

Contractors frequently work in environments where answering a phone is impractical. A roofer may be on a roof, an electrician may be working inside a customer’s property, or a plumber may be handling an emergency repair.

When the owner cannot answer, Emma can respond to incoming calls, gather information from the homeowner and provide an available appointment time. The details can then be sent to the contractor for confirmation.

The company says the process is intended to help small businesses respond to potential customers while the owner remains focused on field work.

The issue is relevant across the home services sector. Invoca has reported that 27 percent of calls to home service businesses go unanswered, creating a potential gap between customer demand and contractor availability.

For an independent contractor without a receptionist or office employee, automated call handling can provide an additional way to manage inquiries during working hours.

A Website Created Through Conversation

Outfitter AI has also incorporated website creation into its phone based service.

According to the company, Emma can build a basic contractor website in approximately five minutes through a conversation. The process draws from research into thousands of contractor websites and uses information about a particular trade to establish the site’s content and structure.

The objective is to provide contractors with an online presence without requiring them to learn website development or spend time working through templates and configuration screens.

A contractor can describe the business and services by phone, allowing the system to use that information when creating the website.

This approach is intended for small businesses that may need a website but do not have an internal marketing or web development team.

Turning Completed Work Into Local Marketing

Outfitter AI also provides support for Facebook advertising.

The company says its system can use completed projects as marketing material and create local advertising intended to reach homeowners near the contractor’s service area.

For contractors, completed jobs can provide visual examples of the work they perform. Outfitter AI’s system is designed to help convert those examples into advertising without requiring the contractor to independently manage audience selection, ad creation and campaign setup.

The service forms part of the company’s broader effort to combine several traditional office functions within its AI platform.

Instead of asking contractors to maintain separate tools for website management, advertising and customer communication, Outfitter AI positions Emma as a single point of contact for these activities.

Learning From Contractors Across the Platform

Outfitter AI says its system is designed to improve by identifying patterns in what works across participating businesses.

A small contractor operating alone may have limited ability to determine which advertisements generate inquiries or which website structures lead to estimate requests. Larger businesses can dedicate employees or agencies to analyzing these results, while a one truck operation may not have the same resources.

The company says its platform can identify effective approaches across businesses and apply relevant improvements to other contractors using the system.

For example, an advertising approach that performs well for one roofing business could provide useful information for another roofing company. Website improvements identified through one business can similarly inform future website configurations where appropriate.

“Every contractor on Outfitter makes it better for every other one,” Smith said. “A solo roofer gets the lessons of every shop on the system without ever opening a report.”

The model is intended to give smaller contractors access to a broader pool of operational and marketing information without requiring them to independently conduct extensive testing.

Technology Focused on Small Trade Businesses

Artificial intelligence services are often introduced to larger companies with dedicated technology teams, but Outfitter AI is focused on businesses where the owner may be the only person responsible for sales, administration and field operations.

The company says contractors can join the service without a contract or retainer. Its basic website offering is free, while businesses pay for services that are used.

The approach reflects the company’s focus on reducing the administrative workload associated with running a small contracting business.

Emma does not replace the skilled trade work performed by contractors. Instead, Outfitter AI positions the AI agent as an office resource for activities that take place around the actual job, including customer communication, website management and local marketing.

About Outfitter AI

Outfitter AI is a St. Paul, Minnesota based company developing AI powered office services for small contractors and trade businesses. Founded by Eric Smith, who previously created Clockedin and operated a general contracting business, the company provides an AI agent called Emma that contractors can reach by phone or text for office, customer communication, website and marketing tasks.

More information is available at getoutfitter.ai , and inquiries can be sent to [email protected] .