German Car Accessories Hits 50,000 Customer Order Milestone

German Car Accessories has surpassed 50,000 customer orders since its founding in 2019, reaching the milestone as of July 1, 2026. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based tuning specialist has grown alongside demand for aftermarket styling parts for BMW, Audi and Mercedes vehicles.

The milestone comes as German Car Accessories expands its product range, with recent additions including carbon fiber hoods and tunes. These additions sit alongside a catalog of spoilers, diffusers, exhaust systems, downpipes, and carbon fiber accessories for owners modifying their cars.

“We’re thrilled to reach this milestone and continue to help German car owners build their dream car with our range of OEM parts and accessories,” said Dean Diepholz, Owner of German Car Accessories.

The company’s styling range also extends to front grilles and lighting. Its online catalog contains model-specific product listings with vehicle fitment information, specifications, and installation guidance, allowing owners to review the requirements for individual components rather than treating accessories as interchangeable across vehicle platforms.

For example, selected taillight sets come with wiring and are designed for installation on specified vehicle models and model years. Their product descriptions identify the included components and recommend professional installation. The range covers replacement lighting as well as parts for owners completing custom builds.

Product selection involves checking and testing items for appearance and the demands of daily driving. The company’s customer-service team assists with questions and concerns about its accessories, providing a point of contact for owners reviewing products for their vehicles.

German Car Accessories maintains a warehouse in Scottsdale. Its online store brings exterior styling components and performance accessories together in a catalog focused on German cars, spanning changes to a vehicle’s appearance and modifications to its hardware.

About German Car Accessories

Established in 2019, German Car Accessories is an automotive aftermarket specialist based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The business supplies parts and accessories for BMW, Audi and Mercedes vehicles, serving owners seeking to personalize the styling and performance of their cars.