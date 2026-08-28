Consumer Rating Announces Second Consecutive Spot On The Inc 5000 List

Consumer Rating , an online product review and consumer advice platform, announces that it has earned a second consecutive spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, ranking No. 994 in the 2026 edition based on 2025 performance. The recognition follows the company’s No. 44 ranking in the 2025 edition, providing an additional external reference point for its recent business development.

The recognition reflects a period in which Consumer Rating has continued developing its role across consumer publishing and performance marketing. The company provides research-based reviews, ratings, comparisons, and buying guides across a range of product and service categories, with its publishing operation supported by a performance marketing model that connects consumer-focused content with measurable client outcomes. This combination has given the company a framework for expanding its marketing capabilities while maintaining its publishing function as a central part of its business.

A significant part of that development has come through Consumer Rating’s full-funnel, brand-centric, pay-for-performance model. The structure links compensation to specified client outcomes, such as leads or sales, while allowing the company’s marketing teams to work across multiple stages of the customer journey. The model gives Consumer Rating room to consider the client’s value proposition, messaging, creative, channel mix, and customer journey when developing campaigns across the full funnel.

That perspective has also influenced the company’s investment in internal technology. Consumer Rating has developed tools and operating practices to support the management of marketing activity across a growing client base. Its teams also use AI capabilities as part of channel optimization and testing, giving them additional ways to evaluate performance data, refine campaigns, and expand the volume of marketing activity they can manage. “We view these capabilities as part of an ongoing process of improving its marketing operations and extending its team’s expertise,” says Blake Harrison, co-founder and CEO of Consumer Rating.

The company’s development also included the September 2025 acquisition of Brand X Ads, a pay-for-performance media network and long-time partner. According to Harrison, the transaction brought additional direct client relationships and expanded Consumer Rating’s media capabilities across marketing channels. Meanwhile, the latest Inc. 5000 recognition provides an external reference for work that is often evaluated through internal performance measures.

“Performance marketing can be a very internally focused business because the work is measured every day through client outcomes,” Harrison states. “Having an outside benchmark recognize the progress of the business gives our team another perspective on the work they have put in. It is also a reminder that growth comes from the trust of our clients and the dedication of the people doing the work every day.”

That client and team contribution remains an important part of how Harrison describes the company’s development. Consumer Rating’s performance model places responsibility on its teams to understand client objectives and deliver against agreed outcomes, creating a business structure in which marketing expertise and execution are closely connected to commercial results.

The company plans to build on that foundation through continued operational scaling, process improvement, additional channel testing, and expansion into new client verticals. Recent additions to its capabilities are expected to support that work as Consumer Rating evaluates additional opportunities for client growth.

“An Inc. ranking is meaningful because it gives us a chance to step outside our own operating metrics and consider the broader progress of the company,” Harrison says. “For us, the recognition belongs to the clients who have trusted the model and the team members who continue to improve it. The next stage is about applying that same discipline as the business develops into new areas.”

Ultimately, the 2026 Inc. 5000 recognition marks another point in Consumer Rating’s development. The company intends to use the experience as a reference while continuing to develop its marketing capabilities, expand its client base, and refine the systems supporting its operations.