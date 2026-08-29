BOA Surpasses 2 Million Global Users and Announces Global Commerce Expansion Strategy

BOA, a Canadian digital commerce company, today announced that its global user base has surpassed 2 million users, marking a significant milestone in the company’s international growth journey. The achievement represents a new stage for BOA as the company expands beyond digital commerce toward a broader global commerce ecosystem.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Ontario, Canada, BOA focuses on the development of digital commerce solutions that connect consumers, brands, and products. Since its establishment, the company has been committed to improving shopping experiences through innovative business models and exploring the future of global retail.

Following its growing user adoption, BOA is now expanding its long-term strategy beyond online commerce by focusing on global logistics infrastructure, regional warehouse networks, offline retail development, and a comprehensive membership ecosystem.

Building the Foundation for Future Commerce

The global retail industry is experiencing significant transformation as consumer expectations continue to evolve.

Today’s consumers are seeking more than simple transactions. They increasingly value faster services, broader product selections, stronger brand connections, and seamless experiences across both digital and physical environments.

BOA believes the future of commerce will not be defined by online or offline channels alone, but by how effectively digital platforms, supply chains, physical spaces, and consumer communities can work together.

With a growing global user community, BOA is entering a new phase focused on building a more connected and integrated commerce ecosystem.

Expanding Global Logistics Infrastructure

As part of its future development strategy, BOA plans to strengthen its global logistics capabilities through regional warehouse development, local partnerships, and improved supply chain coordination.

The company’s expansion focus includes key markets such as:

The Philippines;

Malaysia;

Singapore;

Major European markets.

In Europe, BOA aims to explore opportunities in key commercial regions including London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, and other major European cities.

Through localized logistics infrastructure, BOA aims to improve product availability, optimize inventory management, shorten delivery distances, and enhance the overall consumer experience.

Future logistics development goals include:

Building regional warehouse capabilities;

Improving delivery efficiency;

Strengthening local service networks;

Supporting faster fulfillment solutions.

In major urban markets, BOA aims to gradually develop faster delivery capabilities, including same-day delivery solutions for selected products. For secondary cities and wider regions, the company plans to continue improving logistics coverage and service efficiency.

Developing Next-Generation Retail Destinations

Beyond its digital commerce platform, BOA plans to explore opportunities in offline commercial development and create next-generation retail destinations.

These future commercial spaces are designed to go beyond traditional shopping centers by combining retail, lifestyle experiences, entertainment, and community interaction.

Potential features may include:

International brand showcases;

Global product collections;

Brand experience areas;

Lifestyle retail spaces;

Dining and leisure facilities;

Membership service centers.

By connecting online shopping platforms with physical commercial environments, BOA aims to create a seamless consumer journey — allowing users to discover products digitally while experiencing brands in real-world spaces.

BOA believes the future of retail will be shaped by the combination of digital convenience and physical experiences, creating a more complete and engaging consumer ecosystem.

Creating Employment Opportunities and Supporting Local Communities

As BOA expands its logistics infrastructure, regional operations, and offline commercial initiatives, the company also aims to create employment opportunities and contribute to local economic development.

Future opportunities may include:

Warehouse operations;

Logistics services;

Retail management;

Brand partnerships;

Customer support;

Local business operations.

BOA believes sustainable business growth should create value not only for consumers and partners but also for local communities.

Through infrastructure investment, local team development, and business partnerships, BOA aims to establish long-term relationships with regional markets while supporting local economic growth.

Building a Global Membership Ecosystem

Alongside logistics and retail expansion, BOA plans to develop a global membership ecosystem designed to connect consumers with enhanced experiences across online and offline environments.

BOA believes future commerce will be built on long-term relationships between consumers, brands, and platforms.

The future membership ecosystem aims to provide users with benefits including:

Exclusive online shopping experiences;

Partner brand privileges;

Offline commercial benefits;

Priority access to selected products and activities;

Personalized services.

Through this ecosystem, BOA aims to strengthen connections between consumers, brands, and future commercial spaces.

BOA’s Strategic Roadmap

Phase One: Infrastructure Development (Next 12–24 Months)

BOA will focus on:

Developing regional warehouse networks;

Expanding logistics partnerships;

Strengthening local operations;

Planning initial offline commercial projects.

Phase Two: Global Commercial Expansion (2027–2028)

BOA plans to:

Expand its presence in European markets;

Develop next-generation retail destinations;

Build partnerships with international brands;

Enhance the global membership ecosystem.

Phase Three: Connected Commerce Ecosystem (2028 and Beyond)

BOA’s long-term vision is to build an integrated ecosystem connecting:

Consumers;

Brands;

Logistics networks;

Digital commerce platforms;

Physical commercial spaces.

BOA’s Vision for the Future of Commerce

BOA believes the future of commerce will be created through stronger connections between digital innovation, physical infrastructure, and consumer experiences.

From digital marketplaces to global logistics networks;

From regional warehouses to next-generation retail destinations;

From online shopping to integrated membership experiences;

BOA is exploring new possibilities for the future of global retail.

The company’s vision is to become more than a digital commerce platform — to build a global commerce ecosystem connecting consumers, brands, communities, and future lifestyles.

Through continued investment in technology, infrastructure, and strategic partnerships, BOA aims to contribute to the evolution of global commerce and create more valuable experiences for consumers worldwide.

About BOA

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Ontario, Canada, BOA is a digital commerce company focused on connecting consumers, brands, and products through innovative retail solutions.

With a long-term vision centered on digital commerce, logistics infrastructure, offline commercial development, and membership ecosystems, BOA continues to explore new possibilities for the future of global retail.