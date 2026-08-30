Parksy Bundles Free Driver Tools Into One Hub

Parksy.com , the commission-free parking marketplace operating across 57 countries, has consolidated four of its most-used driver utilities into a single free hub. The bundle brings together a fine appeal calculator, a parking sign scanner, a find-my-car locator and an accident report tool, each available at no cost and most usable without any signup. The decision reflects a deliberate strategy rather than a limited promotion, and it extends a company policy that has remained unchanged since the platform was founded in 2011.

The four tools address moments that most drivers encounter at some point: contesting a parking fine, deciphering confusing signage, relocating a parked vehicle, and documenting a collision. Rather than turn each function into a standalone paid product, Parksy has grouped all four into one place that any driver can reach for free.

Four Problems, One Free Response

The logic behind the hub is straightforward. Each tool exists because drivers repeatedly reported the same frustrations. A fine appeal calculator helps drivers assess whether a penalty notice may be worth contesting and assembles the reasoning behind an appeal. The sign scanner interprets parking signage that is often layered, conditional or contradictory, giving drivers a clearer reading of where and when they may park. The find-my-car feature helps drivers return to a vehicle in large lots or unfamiliar areas. The accident report tool guides drivers through documenting an incident in a structured way.

According to Parksy, the more common industry approach would have been to separate these functions into individual subscription products, each with its own fee. The company chose the opposite path and made the entire set free.

“Every one of these tools exists because drivers kept hitting the same four walls,” said Daniel Battaglia, Founder and CEO of Parksy.com. “Other companies looked at those walls and saw four subscription products. We think the fastest way to be the platform drivers trust with parking is to be useful on the worst day they have with a car, and to not send an invoice afterwards.”

The framing matters to the company. Parksy describes the bundle not as a giveaway or an introductory offer, but as a permanent feature of how the platform operates. A discount can expire. A zero price, the company argues, has nowhere further to fall.

A Model Built Around No Commission

Parksy operates as a two-sided marketplace. Drivers use it to find and book parking, while space owners list driveways, garages and unused spots for rent. The distinguishing element is the fee structure, or the absence of one. The platform charges no commission on either side of a transaction. There is no fee to search for parking, no fee to list a space, and no lease paperwork required of space owners.

This structure has been in place since the platform launched. Where many parking applications generate revenue through booking fees, commissions or subscriptions that unlock basic functionality, Parksy has kept both sides of its marketplace free. The company positions this as its central point of difference, noting that “commission-free” and “no fees” are claims a reader or journalist can independently verify, unlike broader descriptors.

The free driver tools are an extension of the same philosophy. Most of them require no account at all, lowering the barrier for a driver who needs help in an urgent moment. Battaglia frames this as a matter of principle rather than marketing.

“People assume there is a catch, and the catch is that there is no catch,” Battaglia said. “The tools are free because they should not cost anything. It is parking, not wizardry.”

A Bootstrapped Path From Banking to a 57-Country Platform

The origins of Parksy trace back to a personal observation. Before founding the company, Battaglia worked in finance, holding roles at Lehman Brothers, RBC Capital Markets and Macquarie Bank. In 2011, while living in Sydney, he noticed empty driveways near his home even as neighbours and passersby struggled to find parking. That contrast prompted him to leave banking and build a platform that could connect unused space with the drivers who needed it.

Fifteen years later, Parksy operates in 57 countries. Battaglia has handled much of the engineering himself, working with a small offshore team and relying on artificial intelligence tooling, which refers to software that assists with writing and testing code. That approach, he says, allows the company to develop and release features quickly without the layered approval process of a larger development organisation. In practical terms, a feature can move from idea to build within the same week.

The company has remained bootstrapped throughout its history, taking no outside funding. Battaglia notes that this independence has meant every decision has been his to make and his to answer for. It also underpins the operating philosophy behind the free tools. Without investors requiring returns from fees or commissions, the company has been able to keep both sides of its marketplace free and to bundle its driver utilities at no charge.

Public Disputes Over the Free Model

Parksy has attracted attention beyond its product features. Over the years, the company has been involved in public disputes that Battaglia says were rooted in defending its free, commission-free model. A mayor in Western Australia once told him the platform could not operate in his town, a disagreement that led to coverage across six newspapers. A separate dispute with the NRMA, framed at the time as a David-and-Goliath contest over the idea itself, was featured on the current affairs program A Current Affair.

Battaglia later documented these experiences in a book titled “Parking Made Easy: Making Life Easier.” The company reports more than 40 media mentions accumulated over its history, many tied to its position on not charging for services it believes should be free. Short video content covering the platform is also available, including clips here , here and here .

Drivers and space owners can access the tools and the marketplace directly through the Parksy website . Customer feedback is available on the company’s Trustpilot page . Parksy also maintains a presence across social platforms, including Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Threads , TikTok , X and YouTube . Email at daniel@parksy.com .

About Parksy.com

Parksy is a free, commission-free parking marketplace operating across 57 countries. Drivers use Parksy to find and book parking, appeal unfair fines with a free AI-powered calculator, scan confusing signage, locate a parked car, and report accidents, all at no cost and with no signup required for most tools. Space owners list and rent out driveways, garages and unused spots for free, with no commission and no lease paperwork. Parksy was founded in 2011 by Daniel Battaglia and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.