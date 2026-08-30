ERP.io Launches AI-Native ERP & CRM Platform Built for Modern Businesses

ERP.io today announced the launch of its AI-native enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management platform, designed to give businesses a unified system for managing customers, sales, operations, finance, projects, workflows, and business intelligence.

Unlike traditional ERP and CRM systems that were built before the emergence of modern artificial intelligence and later added AI features, ERP.io has been designed around AI from the outset.

The platform brings core business functions together within a common data and intelligence layer, allowing organizations to automate routine work, query business information conversationally, identify problems and opportunities, generate reports, and coordinate workflows across departments.

“Most businesses have accumulated a collection of disconnected software systems that each manage a small piece of the company,” said Nate Nead, founder of ERP.io. “ERP.io is built around the opposite idea. We want the business to operate from a shared system where the data, workflows, applications, and AI all work together.”

ERP.io combines capabilities traditionally spread across ERP, CRM, project management, financial software, workflow automation, reporting, and business intelligence platforms.

Core capabilities include:

CRM: Manage leads, accounts, contacts, opportunities, pipelines, activities, and customer relationships.

Manage leads, accounts, contacts, opportunities, pipelines, activities, and customer relationships. Sales Automation: Automate lead routing, follow-up, pipeline management, forecasting, and sales workflows.

Automate lead routing, follow-up, pipeline management, forecasting, and sales workflows. Financial Management: Track invoices, payments, expenses, financial activity, and operational performance.

Track invoices, payments, expenses, financial activity, and operational performance. Accounts Receivable and Payable: Manage billing, collections, vendor invoices, approvals, and payment workflows.

Manage billing, collections, vendor invoices, approvals, and payment workflows. Project Management: Coordinate projects, tasks, milestones, teams, budgets, and deliverables.

Coordinate projects, tasks, milestones, teams, budgets, and deliverables. Operations Management: Create repeatable workflows for internal business processes and departmental operations.

Create repeatable workflows for internal business processes and departmental operations. Reporting and Analytics: Build dashboards, reports, forecasts, and performance views across company data.

Build dashboards, reports, forecasts, and performance views across company data. AI Assistants and Agents: Use AI to retrieve information, analyze data, prepare reports, recommend actions, and perform multi-step business processes.

Use AI to retrieve information, analyze data, prepare reports, recommend actions, and perform multi-step business processes. Workflow Automation: Trigger actions across sales, finance, service, operations, and administrative processes.

Trigger actions across sales, finance, service, operations, and administrative processes. Integrations: Connect ERP.io with existing business applications, data sources, communications platforms, and third-party services.

An ERP Designed Around AI

Artificial intelligence is changing what businesses should expect from enterprise software.

Historically, business applications have required employees to navigate menus, build reports, export spreadsheets, reconcile information across systems, and manually move work from one application to another.

ERP.io is designed to reduce that friction.

Users can interact with the platform using natural language to ask questions such as:

“Which customers are more than 30 days past due?”

“What opportunities are most likely to close this month?”

“Show me projects that are over budget.”

“Which customers have declining revenue?”

“Prepare a weekly operating report.”

The longer-term objective is for ERP.io to move beyond answering questions and increasingly execute authorized business processes through AI agents.

“AI changes the interface between people and business software,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “Instead of requiring employees to understand every screen, field, report, and workflow inside an ERP, the software should increasingly understand what the employee is trying to accomplish. That has the potential to make sophisticated enterprise software substantially more accessible to small and mid-sized businesses.”

Bringing CRM and ERP Together

ERP.io also challenges the traditional separation between CRM and ERP software.

Customer information often lives in the CRM, financial information in accounting software, project data in another application, support information in another system, and operational information in spreadsheets or specialized tools.

ERP.io is designed to connect those records around a common business data model.

A customer record can therefore extend beyond basic contact information and sales activity to include proposals, contracts, invoices, payments, projects, support activity, communications, profitability, and other operational information.

“Businesses do not operate in separate CRM, accounting, marketing, and operations realities,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer. “Those divisions mostly exist because software developed that way. When the underlying information is connected, AI can understand a much more complete picture of the customer and the business. That is where the platform becomes considerably more useful.”

Built for SMB and Mid-Market Companies

ERP.io is being developed primarily for small and mid-market organizations that need increasingly sophisticated business systems but may not want the cost, complexity, consulting requirements, and lengthy implementations traditionally associated with large enterprise ERP deployments.

The platform is designed to support companies as they grow, allowing businesses to adopt the modules they need while maintaining a unified underlying system.

Potential users include professional services firms, agencies, software companies, manufacturers, distributors, construction companies, financial services businesses, ecommerce companies, technology firms, and other organizations with complex operational workflows.

ERP.io is also being designed to accommodate industry-specific configurations and workflows rather than forcing every company into the same operating structure.

From System of Record to System of Action

The company’s broader vision is to evolve ERP software from a passive system of record into an active system of intelligence and action.

Traditional enterprise applications largely store information and wait for humans to determine what should happen next.

ERP.io is being designed to continuously analyze operational information and eventually help businesses identify exceptions, surface risks, recommend actions, and execute approved workflows.

Examples could include identifying an overdue receivable and initiating a collection sequence, detecting a stalled sales opportunity and creating follow-up actions, identifying declining account activity, generating management reports, or flagging projects likely to exceed their budgets.

“The important shift is not simply putting a chatbot inside an ERP,” Nead said. “The larger opportunity is giving AI access to the structured data and workflows that actually run the company. Once those pieces are connected, AI can move from answering questions to helping operate the business.”

ERP.io is available at ERP.io.

About ERP.io

ERP.io is an AI-native enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management platform designed to help businesses manage customers, sales, finance, projects, operations, workflows, analytics, and automation from a unified system.

The platform combines ERP, CRM, business intelligence, workflow automation, and AI agents within a common data and application layer, with the goal of helping organizations operate more efficiently and make better decisions.

For more information, visit ERP.io.

About DEV.co

DEV.co is a software development and technology services company specializing in custom web applications, SaaS platforms, AI-enabled software, system integrations, and ERP development. DEV.co works with startups, growth companies, and established businesses to design, build, launch, and scale custom software products.

DEV.co served as the development partner for ERP.io, helping architect and build the platform’s core application, integrations, data infrastructure, user experience, and AI-powered capabilities.