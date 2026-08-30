kiero Launches in the U.S. Following Rapid Growth in Mexico

Since entering the Mexican market, kiero has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing new K-beauty brands. Through creator-led content, live commerce, and retail expansion, the brand has developed a highly engaged community and established a strong presence among Gen Z and Latin beauty consumers.

kiero recently strengthened its cultural relevance through a collaboration with Danna, one of Mexico’s most influential pop artists. The partnership generated significant attention and marked an important milestone in the brand’s global journey.

The U.S. launch will introduce kiero’s Korean-developed skincare to American consumers, supported by creator partnerships, affiliate content, and live shopping. In November 2026, kiero will also launch its first makeup collection, combining Korean product innovation with shades, textures, and formats designed for diverse Western consumers.

Following its success in Mexico, kiero aims to become a new global beauty brand connecting K-beauty innovation with the needs and culture of today’s consumers.

About kiero

kiero is a next-generation Korean beauty brand combining advanced K-beauty innovation with globally inspired botanical ingredients and the needs of modern consumers. Developed and manufactured in South Korea, the brand offers high-performance, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare designed for diverse lifestyles, climates, and skin concerns.