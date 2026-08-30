DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

kiero Launches in the U.S. Following Rapid Growth in Mexico

ByEthan Lin

Aug 30, 2026

Since entering the Mexican market, kiero has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing new K-beauty brands. Through creator-led content, live commerce, and retail expansion, the brand has developed a highly engaged community and established a strong presence among Gen Z and Latin beauty consumers.

kiero recently strengthened its cultural relevance through a collaboration with Danna, one of Mexico’s most influential pop artists. The partnership generated significant attention and marked an important milestone in the brand’s global journey.

The U.S. launch will introduce kiero’s Korean-developed skincare to American consumers, supported by creator partnerships, affiliate content, and live shopping. In November 2026, kiero will also launch its first makeup collection, combining Korean product innovation with shades, textures, and formats designed for diverse Western consumers.

Following its success in Mexico, kiero aims to become a new global beauty brand connecting K-beauty innovation with the needs and culture of today’s consumers.

About kiero

kiero is a next-generation Korean beauty brand combining advanced K-beauty innovation with globally inspired botanical ingredients and the needs of modern consumers. Developed and manufactured in South Korea, the brand offers high-performance, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare designed for diverse lifestyles, climates, and skin concerns.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Nick Good Earns RealTrends Verified #1 Rank in Plano, Texas
Aug 30, 2026 Ethan Lin
ERP.io Launches AI-Native ERP & CRM Platform Built for Modern Businesses
Aug 30, 2026 Ethan Lin
Parksy Bundles Free Driver Tools Into One Hub
Aug 30, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801