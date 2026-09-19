Qoobiss Positions OVERWATCH for AMLR 2027 as EU Shifts from ‘Having Controls’ to ‘Proving They Work’

As the EU’s new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation becomes directly applicable in every member state on 10 July 2027, and a new European supervisor gains the power to inspect institutions across borders, Bucharest-based RegTech firm Qoobiss says the compliance question is shifting from whether controls exist to whether they can be proven on demand.

The EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), part of the bloc’s 2024 AML package, replaces two decades of national transpositions of anti-money laundering directives with a single rulebook that applies directly and identically across all 27 member states from 10 July 2027. Alongside it, the new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA), operational in Frankfurt since July 2025, is preparing to select, by the end of

2027, a first group of up to 40 cross-border financial institutions for direct supervision starting 1 January 2028, with national regulators retaining oversight of every other obliged entity under the same harmonised standard.

For compliance teams, the practical effect lands well before those dates. Beneficial ownership rules under the regulation now carry fixed, EU-wide deadlines — 28 days to update ownership information after a change, 14 days to report a discrepancy — replacing timelines that previously varied by country. Ownership and control are tested as two separate criteria rather than one blended threshold, and new EU-wide limits, including a €10,000 ceiling on large cash transactions and a €1,000 customer due diligence trigger for crypto-asset transfers, remove much of the national discretion firms had relied on to calibrate their own risk appetite.

“The direction of travel is the same everywhere: a harmonised rulebook, a supervisor that can look at your file directly, and shorter windows to act,” said Alexandru Bora, Product Owner at Qoobiss. “Under the previous directive-based regime, a firm could point to a policy document and a training record and reasonably call that evidence of compliance. Under a single rulebook enforced by a cross-border authority, a policy is a starting position. What a supervisor asks for is the trail: which transaction was screened, against which list, on what date, escalated to whom, resolved how.”

Qoobiss built OVERWATCH, its compliance risk management product , around that distinction. Rather than treating AML controls as a set of internal procedures a firm attests to during an audit, OVERWATCH is designed to maintain a continuous, queryable record of screening decisions, risk scoring, and escalation outcomes — the operational evidence a supervisor under the new regime is entitled to request directly, rather than through a national intermediary. “AMLA does not replace national regulators for most firms, but it changes what ‘being ready’ means even for the ones it never directly touches,” said Teodor Rogojina, Chief Executive Officer of Qoobiss. “A single rulebook means a supervisor in one member state can benchmark your controls against a firm in another. You are no longer being judged only against your own history. You are being judged against a European standard, and the only way to meet that consistently is to have the evidence assembled before anyone asks for it, not after.”

The regulation’s tighter beneficial-ownership timelines also raise the operational stakes around structures Qoobiss flags as recurring risk vectors in its own casework: shell companies used to obscure ultimate ownership, and synthetic identities constructed to pass onboarding checks that were never designed to detect a person who does not exist. Both require the same underlying capability the AMLR now demands explicitly — the ability to reconstruct, on request, why a customer or a transaction was accepted, flagged, or escalated, and to do it inside the regulation’s new reporting windows rather than during a retrospective review.

“A shell company is a beneficial ownership problem and a synthetic identity is an onboarding problem, but a supervisor doesn’t ask which department owns the failure — they ask for the file,” Bora said. “That’s the shift OVERWATCH is built for: not adding another control, but making the ones you already have demonstrable inside the deadlines the regulation now sets.”

Qoobiss’s compliance portfolio also includes ONTRACE (remote identity verification) ,

OMNICHECK (AML and sanctions screening and ongoing monitoring) , and ORIGIN (onboarding orchestration), positioning the company across the identity and transaction-monitoring layers that AMLR’s beneficial-ownership and due-diligence provisions both depend on.

For more information about Qoobiss and OVERWATCH, visit https://qoobiss.com .

ABOUT QOOBISS

Qoobiss is a Romanian RegTech company headquartered in Bucharest, building compliance and digital onboarding infrastructure for regulated industries. Its portfolio includes ONTRACE (remote identity verification), OMNICHECK (AML and sanctions screening and ongoing monitoring), OVERWATCH (compliance risk management) and ORIGIN (onboarding orchestration). Its solutions cover more than 250 countries and territories and over 15,000 identity document types.