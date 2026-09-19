Columbus Daylighting LLC Sets the Standard for Hydro Excavation Across Central Ohio

Columbus Daylighting LLC is setting the standard for hydro excavation in Columbus and Central Ohio. As Ohio’s infrastructure boom accelerates and demand for safe, non-destructive excavation grows, the company has established itself as a best-in-category provider of hydro excavation, potholing, and daylighting services.

Hydro excavation has become the industry standard for exposing underground utility lines without the risk of damage that comes from traditional digging methods. Columbus Daylighting is leading the charge in Columbus and the surrounding areas. The locally owned and operated excavation company combines high-pressure air, water, or both to safely locate and expose utility lines. From municipal utility upgrades to underground work at solar fields and data centers, Columbus Daylighting protects both the critical infrastructure and the people working around it.

Since its founding, Columbus Daylighting has stood out for its approach. The company’s leadership credits its growth to its combination of quality hydro excavation equipment, experienced operators, and scalable service levels. Tonya Leavengood of Columbus Daylighting shared that the company’s growing fleet and wider service availability reflect its ongoing commitment to providing precise, non-destructive excavation as hydro excavation becomes essential for contractors and utility companies.

Speaking during the company’s recent announcement of its expanded service area, Leavengood said, “Central Ohio continues to grow and with that growth comes increased utility coordination. We have invested in high-capacity lightweight and nimble hydrovac units that are can easily navigate urban, congested areas as well as more remote locations. Striking a balance to serve the diverse landscape of our area has been key and customers often comment on both crew and equipment capability.”

Columbus Daylighting’s growth has also been shaped by its affordability and responsiveness. Whether it is an emergency locate needed by a contractor or a municipality needing a crew after hours, the local Ohio hydro excavation company has built its operations around being available when it matters most.

“We respond when you need us most,” said Leavengood. “In this line of work, delays cost a lot of time and money for clients, and sometimes create real safety risks. Being able to mobilize quickly is part of what our customers count on.”

That reliability extends to how the company and its operators perform once they are on site. Columbus Daylighting’s team is trained to work fast and efficiently in Central Ohio’s most demanding conditions. From congested urban corridors to tight easements and unpredictable weather, the local Ohio team guarantees the precision and safety that potholing and utility locating require.

“Our customers have left hundreds of reviews praising our team and fleet for how well they perform in the toughest conditions. That reputation is what keeps clients calling us back for bigger jobs and is the foundation we are using to set the standards for safe, reliable, and affordable hydro excavation in Central Ohio,” added Leavengood.

Columbus Daylighting’s service lineup includes hydro excavation, potholing , and slot trenching for residents, general contractors, engineering firms, and municipalities across Central Ohio. The company’s non-destructive excavation methods are designed to minimize surface disruption and reduce the risk of utility strikes. Moreover, Columbus Daylighting’s fleet of hydrovac units has become especially valuable in ensuring that large infrastructure projects move forward on schedule and are performed with speed and precision.

Looking ahead, Columbus Daylighting plans to continue building its capacity by focusing on equipment availability, workforce readiness, and broader regional coverage to serve a growing base of clients. That growth is aimed at maintaining the responsiveness and performance standards that have become Columbus Daylighting’s calling card, even as the size and complexity of its projects increase. For clients evaluating hydro excavation partners, Columbus Daylighting offers a benchmark for what service excellence should look like.

For more information, visit https://columbusdaylighting.com/ .

About Columbus Daylighting LLC:

Columbus Daylighting LLC is a locally owned and operated hydro excavation and daylighting company serving Columbus and communities across Central Ohio. The company provides hydro excavation, potholing, and slot trenching services for utility, commercial, industrial, and municipal projects. The company’s hydrovac fleet is built to handle work in urban, congested, and hard-to-reach locations with support from its experienced team of operators.

Columbus Daylighting takes on projects ranging from routine utility work to large-scale solar and data center development for contractors, municipalities, utility owners, and other project teams.