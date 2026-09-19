CrowdFlowCo , an agency serving seasonal agritourism and experience-based venues, today introduced off-season visibility audits for operators planning their 2027 seasons. The audits are intended to identify gaps between searches for a venue by name and searches based on the type of local experience it offers. By opening the program as peak seasons end, the agency is encouraging operators to begin visibility work months before their next opening period.

Seasonal venues often have only a few weeks to generate much of their annual attendance, while weather and shifting opening dates can narrow that window further. CrowdFlowCo’s agritourism marketing approach treats the off-season as the main preparation period, giving search platforms time to process updated venue information before customers begin deciding where to go. The agency says this timing is especially important for businesses that become less active online when their gates close.

“A farm that starts building in September for October has built for next year,” said Parker Scherer, Founder of CrowdFlowCo. “Most operators have been told they were behind. Almost none have been told it’s because the work had to happen in a month when nothing was open.”

The audit opening builds on CrowdFlowCo’s work with eight categories of seasonal venues across the United States and Canada. Through that work, the agency says it has repeatedly found that established venues can be easy to locate by business name but difficult to discover through broader local searches. The program is designed to surface that distinction early enough for operators to address it before the limited sales periods on which their seasons depend.

Throughout the coming off-season, CrowdFlowCo plans to keep the program focused on operators preparing for 2027 and on identifying where local discovery breaks down before short selling windows begin. The resulting seasonal venue planning work will help the agency determine how early each operator needs to establish visibility ahead of opening, particularly when dates depend on weather, crop conditions or other seasonal factors.

About CrowdFlowCo

CrowdFlowCo is an agritourism marketing agency serving seasonal and experience-based venues in the United States and Canada. The agency helps operators align audience development with short annual operating windows and long off-season planning periods.