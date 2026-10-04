Amazon Gives Kindle Lineup a Major Redesign With Flush Displays and Lighter Bodies

Amazon has redesigned its Kindle lineup with flush-front displays, thinner bodies, and lighter hardware, replacing the raised bezels that have surrounded Kindle screens for years. The company says new touch technology allows readers to rest a thumb near the edge without accidentally triggering page turns or other commands.

Kevin Keith, Amazon’s vice president of devices, said the new Kindles use capacitive touch technology and haptics to create a temporary “dead zone” wherever a reader places a finger. The device can detect that resting position and adjust which parts of the display remain touch-sensitive.

Standard Kindle Gets Thinner and Faster

The standard six-inch Kindle is now 6.8 millimeters thick and weighs 140 grams, making it thinner and lighter than its predecessor. Amazon says book opening is also 30% faster than on the previous generation.

The new Kindle starts at $149.99 and is available in Ube and Graphite. Amazon is also offering an aluminum-backed version for the first time, with 32GB of storage and color options including Alpine Sky and Seaglass Green.

The redesign extends across the rest of the Kindle family. Amazon has also introduced new colors including Seaglass Green, Fig, and Alpine Sky alongside the more familiar Graphite finish.

Paperwhite and Colorsoft Also Get New Designs

The Kindle Paperwhite has also become thinner and lighter while retaining the largest display in Amazon’s Kindle range. Amazon says it offers the highest contrast ratio in the lineup, with deeper blacks and sharper text for reading in both bright and dark environments.

The standard Paperwhite includes 16GB of storage and costs $199.99 in Graphite. A 32GB Signature Edition costs $249.99 and is available in Graphite and Seaglass Green.

Amazon’s Kindle Colorsoft, first introduced in 2024 as the company’s first color Kindle, has received the same flush-front treatment. The 16GB Colorsoft starts at $289.99 in Graphite, while the 32GB Signature Edition costs $319.99 and comes in Graphite and Fig.

The new standard Kindle and aluminum-backed version are available immediately across markets including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, and several other countries. The refreshed Paperwhite and Colorsoft models are available for preorder in the same regions.

Amazon is also continuing its Kids lineup. The Kids Kindle is available now, while the Kids Kindle Colorsoft is available for preorder in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Japan.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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