Alta Group Remodeling CEO Leo Lutskov Explains Why AI Cannot Replace an Experienced Remodeling Professional

Alta Group Remodeling CEO Leo Lutskov says artificial intelligence can help with research and analysis, but remodeling decisions still require experienced professionals who can evaluate a project, ask the right questions, and take responsibility for the outcome.

SEATTLE, Wash., Oct. 4, 2026 — Alta Group Remodeling CEO Leo Lutskov says artificial intelligence has become a useful tool for research and analysis in construction, but it should support experienced professionals rather than replace their judgment.

Alta Group Remodeling uses AI internally as a research and analytical tool. Lutskov said team members use AI assistants to work through information, analyze data, and support different roles within the company, but he does not expect the technology to replace the people responsible for making and carrying out construction decisions.

Lutskov’s broader point is that remodeling decisions depend on conditions that exist inside the home, not only on information written in a proposal. During a project review, a contractor may need to evaluate framing loads, electrical capacity, plumbing routes, water supply, existing materials, and other conditions that can change the scope of the work. AI can help organize available information, but it cannot independently perform that physical evaluation.

Lutskov said professional judgment also includes deciding whether a project makes sense for the homeowner in the first place. Alta Group Remodeling’s consultations can include looking at the homeowner’s goals, the property, the neighborhood, the planned investment, and the long-term use of the home. In some cases, Lutskov said the company will advise a client not to move forward with a project rather than try to close the sale.

“We have clients we do not close,” Lutskov said. “We come in, do an evaluation or consultation, look at the options, and sometimes we honestly tell people, ‘You should not do this.’”

Lutskov said experienced judgment becomes especially important when conditions discovered on site change the original plan. The contractor must determine what those conditions mean for the scope, cost, and next steps, and explain those decisions to the homeowner.

“AI cannot replace experienced judgment and accountability in remodeling,” Lutskov said. “It can help us process information and evaluate options, but someone still has to understand the project, make the decision, and be responsible for the outcome.”

For homeowners, the practical benefit is better planning before construction begins. AI can help the team review information and compare options, while an experienced remodeling professional can determine what applies to the actual home, explain the tradeoffs, and take responsibility for the decisions made throughout the project. Homeowners planning a complex renovation can contact Alta Group Remodeling to discuss the project before construction begins.

About Alta Group Remodeling

Alta Group Remodeling provides residential remodeling and custom construction services for homeowners in Seattle, Everett, and surrounding Washington communities. Its services include kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovation, home additions, ADUs and guest suites, custom construction, and fireplace remodeling. The company combines construction with project planning and consultation, including engineering and permitting coordination for applicable projects.

For more information, visit altaseattle.com.

Media Contact

Leo Lutskov

CEO and Construction Consultant

Alta Group Remodeling

500 SE Everett Mall Way, Unit 205B

Everett, WA 98208

Phone: 206-773-7361

Email: [email protected]