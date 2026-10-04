Alta Group Remodeling Highlights Hidden Differences Between Budget and Premium Tile

CEO Leo Lutskov says homeowners comparing similar-looking tiles should consider pattern variation across an entire wall or floor, not just the appearance of a single sample.

SEATTLE, Wash., Oct. 4, 2026 — Two tiles can look nearly identical on a showroom display while producing noticeably different results once dozens of pieces are installed, according to Alta Group Remodeling CEO Leo Lutskov.

Lutskov says one difference homeowners often overlook is the number of printed pattern variations included in a tile collection. This can be particularly important with products designed to imitate natural materials, where repeated graphics become more noticeable across a larger surface.

During a recent discussion about material selection, Lutskov compared a lower-priced tile with three printed variations to another product with 11. In a box of 12 tiles from the first collection, the same graphic could appear several times. A collection with more variations can reduce obvious repetition once the material is installed across a shower wall, bathroom floor, backsplash, or other large area.

“Sometimes you look at two tiles individually and they seem almost exactly the same, so the price difference does not make sense,” Lutskov said. “The difference may become clear after you install the whole wall. If you only have three prints, you start seeing the same pattern over and over. With more variation, the finished surface can look much more natural.”

Lutskov said this is an example of why Alta Group Remodeling approaches material selection as part of the design process rather than simply choosing products by appearance or price. The company’s role, he said, includes helping homeowners understand what they are paying for and whether a particular difference will actually matter in the finished project. That does not mean the more expensive tile is automatically the better choice. The goal is to understand what is creating the price difference and whether that difference will actually matter in the finished space.

“The important part is educating the client,” Lutskov said. “If you are paying more, you should understand why. I want someone to be able to look at the finished project and know what that extra cost gave them, instead of simply being told that one product is more expensive.”

Alta Group Remodeling regularly works with porcelain, ceramic, mosaic, and other tile products in residential remodeling. Lutskov said tile remains especially common in bathrooms and other areas exposed to water, while distinctive materials and mosaics are often used for accent surfaces.

Lutskov also noted that material selection is only part of the finished result. Thoughtful layout, careful pattern placement, and proper installation help bring the material choice together across the entire space.

The comparison reflects a broader principle Lutskov applies to remodeling materials. Homeowners do not need to choose the most expensive option in every category. The goal is to understand where a lower-cost choice is unlikely to affect the finished result and where the difference may become noticeable or difficult to change later. That distinction can matter even with a finish as visible as tile. A homeowner may save several dollars per square foot on a product that looks nearly identical in a sample, only to notice repeated graphics once hundreds of square feet are installed. Conversely, paying more for additional variation may provide little benefit in a small area where only a handful of pieces will be visible.

“For me, that is part of design,” Lutskov said. “You study the details, understand what people are paying for, and then help them decide whether that difference is worth it for their project.”

About Alta Group Remodeling

Alta Group Remodeling provides residential remodeling and custom construction services for homeowners in Seattle, Everett, and surrounding Washington communities. Its services include kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovation, home additions, ADUs and guest suites, custom construction, and fireplace remodeling. The company combines construction with project planning and consultation, including engineering and permitting coordination for applicable projects.

For more information, visit altaseattle.com.

Media Contact

Leo Lutskov

CEO and Construction Consultant

Alta Group Remodeling

500 SE Everett Mall Way, Unit 205B

Everett, WA 98208

Phone: 206-773-7361

Email: [email protected]