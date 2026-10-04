Golf FORE Hunger Returns November 13 as Sandalwood Nears Its Goal for Hilton Head Island’s First Resilient Pantry

The 3rd Annual Golf FORE Hunger returns to Palmetto Hall Country Club on Friday, November 13, 2026. This year, supporters will see real progress. The foundation of Sandalwood Community Food Pantry’s new Resilient Pantry Campus, the first on Hilton Head Island, has been poured. The permanent, hurricane-resistant facility is designed to keep serving island families year-round, even during hurricanes and other emergencies.

Sponsors Wanted

Sandalwood is actively seeking sponsors for this year’s tournament. Local businesses, organizations and individuals who sponsor Golf FORE Hunger put their support directly behind the campus now rising on Hilton Head Island. Every sponsorship dollar goes toward finishing the Resilient Pantry. Sponsorship opportunities are available at sandalwoodfoodbank.com/golf-fore-hunger-donation-sponsorship , or by calling the pantry at (843) 715-3583.

Tournament Details

Plenty of player spots are still open, and golfers of every skill level are welcome. Registration is $150 for an individual player or $600 for a foursome. It includes greens fees, golf cart, range balls and lunch served on the course.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start in a scramble format. After the round, players gather for a social hour with music and drinks at about 3:30 p.m. The awards ceremony and a 50/50 drawing follow at about 4 p.m., and the event wraps up around 5 p.m. Mulligans will be available for purchase at check-in. The event is held rain or shine. Register at sandalwoodfoodbank.com/golf-fore-hunger-registration .

From Blessing to Foundation

The project reached a turning point when the Hilton Head Island Town Council approved a 50-year land lease on March 18, 2025, giving Sandalwood a permanent home for the first time in its history.

In August, Dr. Tom Mullikin, Director of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, joined the Mayor and Town officials to bless the new site. Before the ceremony, he prayed with the families Sandalwood serves at the current pantry, and then the group walked to the new location together. Graves Construction Company then began clearing the town-owned land, a site that was once a recycling drop-off.

This September, the campus foundation was poured. That afternoon, as rain fell on the site, Founder and Director Rev. Dr. Nannette Pierson wrote the words “To Love & Serve” into the wet cement, where they will remain as part of the building for generations.

“To see how far we’ve come these past 17 years and more — this is a day of celebration,” said Pierson. “A day to give thanks for every person who believed in this mission before the ground was ever broken.”

Next come the walls, roof, distribution spaces and community rooms that will bring the campus to life. With $1.3 million raised toward the $1.7 million goal, Sandalwood needs $500,000 more to finish.

The Need Keeps Growing

Sandalwood was founded in 2009 to address childhood hunger on Hilton Head Island. It operates as a free-choice pantry, where families choose their own groceries, and serves up to 95 families every Tuesday. Working with the Lowcountry Food Bank, it provides fresh produce, meat, eggs and household basics, along with nutrition classes and monthly blood pressure checks. Reduced USDA commodities have made local donor support more important than ever.

Community partners continue to step up. This year, a diaper and children’s health drive led by the Palmetto Hall Women’s Group filled two pickup trucks with supplies. Through a partnership with Wayne and Michele Davis, more than 60 refurbished bicycles have gone to local residents.

How to Help

Sponsor: sandalwoodfoodbank.com/golf-fore-hunger-donation-sponsorship

Play: sandalwoodfoodbank.com/golf-fore-hunger-registration

Donate online: paypal.me/sandalwoodfoodpantry

Mail a tax-deductible gift: Sandalwood Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 5061, Hilton Head Island, SC 29938

Drop off food: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, 114 Beach City Rd., Hilton Head Island

Volunteer: Apply through the website

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