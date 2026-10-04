African AI Film Festival Launches Inaugural Edition: Live in Hollywood, with a Screening in Kampala

The African AI Film Festival has announced its inaugural 2026 edition, launching with a live festival event in Hollywood, California, on November 21, 2026, followed by a screening in Kampala, Uganda, on December 12, 2026. The two-continent launch will bring together filmmakers working with generative artificial intelligence while establishing a platform focused on African and African diaspora storytelling.

Founded by Los Angeles-based filmmaker and creative entrepreneur Patrick Sekyaya, the festival reflects his background in traditional filmmaking and his recent work in AI-driven production. Sekyaya received training and mentorship through Maisha Film Lab, One Fine Day Films under Tom Tykwer, the Durban Talent Campus, and the Berlinale Talent Campus.

The inaugural program will feature AI short films, animation, documentaries, and work from student and emerging filmmakers. Participating filmmakers are required to disclose the artificial intelligence tools used in their productions, with eligibility tied to African heritage, stories, languages, history, culture, or collaboration.

Hollywood Festival and Kampala Screening

The Hollywood festival event will take place on November 21, followed by a Kampala screening on December 12. The two events are intended to connect the Los Angeles filmmaking and technology community with African and diaspora creators.

For Sekyaya, the Kampala screening also represents a return to the country where his filmmaking career developed. His feature film The Ugandan was selected for FESPACO in 2013, and its young actor Benjamin Abemigisha won Best Child Actor at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Sekyaya said the festival responds to changes in filmmaking economics while addressing the importance of ensuring African creators participate in the development of AI-enabled cinema.

“AI is shattering the financial barriers of Hollywood, but we have to ensure it doesn’t build new geographic ones. The African AI Film Festival is about making sure African creators aren’t just consumers of the AI video revolution, but the ones directing it.”

Generative AI can be used across different stages of production, including video, animation, imagery, voice, music, and script development. The festival’s programming places these capabilities within a filmmaking context centered on storytelling and cultural representation.

Storytelling at the Center of AI Cinema

The festival distinguishes its approach by placing filmmaking craft and cultural storytelling alongside emerging technology. Rather than treating AI as the sole focus, its program is structured around films and filmmakers using these tools to develop narratives connected to African experiences and perspectives.

“We are grounding futuristic tech in the soul of classic cinema. This isn’t a Silicon Valley hackathon. This is a homecoming for storytellers,” Sekyaya said.

The festival’s guidelines address AI disclosure, rights, consent, and the responsible use of synthetic media. Films that use AI only for limited technical adjustments, such as basic color correction, do not qualify as AI films under the festival’s criteria.

The inaugural categories include AI Short Film and AI Animation, each with a 1- to 10-minute limit, AI Documentary with a 5- to 20-minute limit, and a Student and Emerging category for first-time filmmakers and students.

Films will be judged by a pan-African jury including Joan Kabugu (Kenya), Amira Sayed (Egypt), T.J. Seaman (Nigeria) and Pauline Nabbosa (Uganda), with an advisory board including Likarion Wainaina (Kenya), Carolyn Carew (South Africa), Malik Afegbua (Nigeria) and Rita Lamotte (Morocco).

The festival will present nine awards, including Best of Festival, the Cultural Resonance Award and the Audience Award, decided by public vote.

Submissions Open Through October 20

Submissions are open on FilmFreeway until October 20, 2026. Entry is free for Africa-based and student filmmakers.

The submission process gives filmmakers working across the continent and within emerging creative communities an opportunity to present projects that explore African stories, perspectives, languages, cultures, and experiences through artificial intelligence.

Building an Educational Pipeline Across Africa

The 2026 festival launch is also intended to introduce a broader educational initiative. Sekyaya plans to develop physical workshops across Africa that will provide filmmakers with practical knowledge of generative AI and creative production workflows.

“Our festival in Hollywood and screening in Kampala are designed to inspire, but our upcoming workshops across Africa are designed to equip. We aren’t just showing audiences the future of film; we are handing them the camera.”

The educational initiative is connected to the African AI Arts & Culture Institute, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation which runs the festival. Its stated focus includes education, mentorship, and expanding opportunities for African digital storytellers working with emerging creative technologies.

The initiative also builds on Sekyaya’s work through ViralHQ.ai, an AI video studio he founded in 2025. His work with AI-powered commercial video production informs the festival’s broader objective of making emerging production tools more accessible to filmmakers who may face financial or geographic barriers.

Expanding Access to AI Filmmaking

The African AI Film Festival’s programming is designed around the participation of African and African diaspora creators. Its eligibility requirements allow films to qualify through the filmmaker’s African heritage, an African story or setting, the use of African languages or cultural elements, or collaboration with African creators.

The festival also requires filmmakers to maintain appropriate rights to their work and prohibits nonconsensual likenesses and deceptive deepfakes. These requirements are intended to establish clear expectations around the use of AI-generated and AI-assisted material.

The festival’s programming and educational efforts are supported by partners including ElevenLabs, SHAIKE, Native Noise, ViralHQ.ai, GenFlix, Nigerians Report, and H3nzyAI.

The Hollywood festival and the Kampala screening will mark the public launch of the festival while introducing its longer-term objective of developing an annual platform and educational network for African AI creativity. The organization plans to extend its work beyond screenings through workshops and creator-focused programming across the continent.

About African AI Film Festival

The African AI Film Festival is an annual festival launching in 2026, dedicated to African and diaspora filmmakers using AI in film production and storytelling. The festival is a program of the African AI Arts & Culture Institute, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation which runs the festival.

Patrick Sekyaya is the founder and festival director. He is a Los Angeles-based writer and director whose training includes Maisha Film Lab, where he received mentorship from filmmaker Mira Nair, as well as One Fine Day Films under Tom Tykwer, the Durban Talent Campus, and the Berlinale Talent Campus.

His filmmaking work includes The Ugandan, which was selected for FESPACO in 2013, and its young actor Benjamin Abemigisha won Best Child Actor at the Africa Movie Academy Awards. In 2025, he founded ViralHQ.ai, an AI filmmaking and video advertising studio.

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