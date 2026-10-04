Legato Launches $999 AI Hearing Glasses for Adults With Hearing Loss

Hearing technology startup Legato has launched Legato Frames, a pair of AI-powered hearing glasses designed for adults with up to moderate hearing loss. Starting at $999, the glasses integrate hearing-assistance technology into the arms of standard-looking eyewear.

Legato says the product is intended to address some of the cost, comfort, and stigma associated with traditional hearing aids. The glasses are now available through the company’s website and selected eye care providers in the US.

AI Separates Voices From Background Noise

Rather than relying primarily on directional microphones, Legato Frames use AI to distinguish voices from surrounding noise. The system then amplifies speech while reducing unwanted sounds in environments such as restaurants or other crowded spaces.

The glasses use an open-ear design with a dual-speaker system that directs sound toward the wearer. Legato says sound leakage is reduced by 99% within a few inches of the ear, limiting how much nearby people can hear.

All audio processing takes place directly on the glasses, according to the company. Legato says the frames do not include cameras and do not record conversations.

The glasses weigh 34 grams with lenses installed and provide between 10 and 12 hours of battery life. They are available in three styles and support prescription lenses, Bluetooth music streaming, and phone calls.

Founders Previously Worked on Bose and Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

Legato was founded in 2024 by Mehul Trivedi and Steve Romine, both of whom previously worked at Bose. Trivedi led the development of Bose Frames, while Romine ran the company’s hearing aids business.

Trivedi later joined EssilorLuxottica, where he worked on smart eyewear and contributed to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. Romine went on to become chief operating officer at hearing care company Audicus.

The startup emerged from stealth in August with $12 million in funding from Neotribe Ventures, Listen, and Village Global. Its Legato Frames are the company’s first commercial product.

Legato says the glasses may also be eligible for vision insurance coverage when purchased through participating eye care providers. The company is positioning the product as an alternative for people who want hearing assistance without wearing a conventional hearing aid.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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