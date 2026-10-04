Photon Raises $4.5 Million To Build AI Agents Across Messaging Apps

San Francisco, United States, October 2, 2026 — Photon has raised $4.5 million in seed funding as it builds infrastructure for AI agents that communicate through services such as iMessage and WhatsApp. The startup says more than 40,000 developers have signed up, while revenue has grown tenfold in four months.

Photon is based on the idea that developers can reach users through communication services they already use instead of requiring another standalone app. Its tools support iMessage, WhatsApp, Telegram, SMS and RCS, email, voice, and other channels.

Photon Holds A Funeral For Mobile Apps

Photon promoted that idea on September 17 by holding an “app funeral” at a church in San Francisco. The event also served as a developer day with panels involving Vercel, Stripe, and OpenAI, while a coffin filled with app icons was used as part of the event.

Co-founder and CEO Daniel Tian told TechCrunch that the funeral was partly tongue-in-cheek, although he expects the transition from traditional apps to agents to take time. Tian said the direction was “inevitable.”

Photon provides a unified API, extensible channel framework, command-line interface, and observability suite. Developers can combine them to build and operate agents across several messaging and communication services.

From Open Source Project To Managed Platform

Photon grew from projects Tian and CTO Ryan Zhu built as students, often at hackathons. They found that after building consumer apps, getting people to discover and install them remained a recurring problem.

Tian later built an iMessage bot that could respond to friends as him. After the pair released their technology as open source, thousands of developers adopted it, and open-source Photon still accounts for about 98% of usage.

The founders introduced a managed platform in April through subscription tiers. Photon says the hosted service provides 99.95% uptime and is SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliant, while usage beyond 10 users requires a paid plan.

Photon has also published details about the infrastructure behind its enterprise iMessage API, which it says handles more than 10 million API calls per day.

Developer Sign-Ups And Messaging Volume Grow

Photon says it has attracted more than 40,000 developer sign-ups, increased revenue tenfold in four months, and kept churn below 3%. Messaging volume increased fivefold during the past month, although the company has not disclosed its revenue figures.

Customers include Corgi Insurance, Boardy, Ditto, Rho, Fliptexts, and Slashy. Photon also has integrations involving Vercel, Nous Research, LangChain, Mastra, Convex, Render, Railway, and Telnyx, while its technology provides a messaging layer for Tencent’s QClaw and NanoClaw.

The $4.5 million seed round was co-led by Gradient and A*, with participation from Vercel, HongShan, Z Fellows, Llama Ventures, Karman, and angel investors. Tian estimates that Photon’s hosted and open-source products now reach millions of end users.

Photon currently focuses on communication between agents and people, but Tian said its infrastructure could eventually support agent-to-agent communication. An AI assistant planning a trip, for example, could contact separate agents responsible for flights or hotels.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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