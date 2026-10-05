California Governor Newsom Vetoes Bill Targeting Secret Recordings With Smart Glasses

California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed legislation that would have imposed new restrictions on secretly recording people with wearable devices such as smart glasses. Newsom said the proposal used definitions that were too broad or imprecise and partly duplicated privacy protections already covered by state law.

The Governor of California announced the veto of Senate Bill 1130 on September 30 as part of a broader legislative update. The measure, introduced by state Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes, addressed privacy rules for wearable recording devices.

In his official veto message, Newsom acknowledged concerns about wearable products equipped with cameras, microphones, and AI systems that can record, process information, or livestream content. However, he said lawmakers needed to address the issue with greater precision.

Newsom Raises Concerns Over Broad Definitions

SB 1130 would have made it a misdemeanor to use a wearable recording device to capture another person’s audio or video in certain business locations where that person had a reasonable expectation of privacy. The proposal also contained requirements and potential penalties affecting manufacturers of wearable recording devices.

Newsom said the bill’s definition of a wearable recording device could extend beyond products such as camera-equipped glasses to include some smartwatches and other commonly worn devices capable of recording. He said that breadth could create confusion and unintended consequences.

The governor also pointed to existing California privacy law, which already restricts the use of electronic devices to record people where they have a reasonable expectation of privacy and prohibits recording confidential communications without consent. He cited that overlap as another reason for declining to sign the bill.

Wearable Cameras Raise New Privacy Questions

Reyes proposed the legislation as camera and microphone-equipped wearables become more widely available. She told ABC News that the measure was intended to respond to the increasing availability of technology capable of continuously listening or recording nearby activity.

Companies including Meta and Snap sell internet-connected glasses with built-in cameras and microphones, while other companies have introduced AI pendants designed to capture spoken information. Meta sold more than 7 million pairs of its smart glasses in 2025, according to reporting cited by the Associated Press.

Apple has also expanded always-listening functionality in its wearable products. Its latest Apple Watch software includes a feature that can provide a transcript of the previous 15 seconds and produce summaries of conversations from throughout the day.

Newsom said reports involving invasive or potentially dangerous uses of wearable recording technology warrant a legislative response. His veto leaves SB 1130 unsigned while maintaining the privacy protections already contained in California law.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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