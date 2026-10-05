Angelina Assanti Releases Darkly Funny New Memoir About the Unexpected Decade After Cancer

Award-winning author and humor writer Angelina Assanti has released Thank God I Got Cancer…I’m Not a Hypochondriac Anymore! 10 Years Later, a standalone follow-up to her award-winning first cancer memoir.

But this is not simply another book about cancer.

Ten years after treatment, Assanti found that the disease she once thought would define her life had become only one chapter in a much stranger story.

The new memoir explores the decade that followed, including lingering physical consequences of treatment, grief, changing relationships, boundaries, career obstacles, the destruction of her home during Hurricane Ian, and the realization that starting over can become necessary at any age.

Through it all, Assanti relies on the tool that has defined much of her writing career: humor.

A Massachusetts native now based in Fort Myers, Florida, Assanti writes with sarcasm, candid observation, and gallows humor, finding absurdity in experiences that are often discussed with unrelenting seriousness.

The result is a memoir about cancer survivorship that gradually becomes something much larger: a story about what happens when the life a person expected to return to no longer exists.

A Decade After Treatment, the Story Continues

Assanti’s first memoir, Thank God I Got Cancer…I’m Not a Hypochondriac Anymore!, chronicled the irony of a lifelong hypochondriac getting cancer and later received multiple literary awards.

A decade later, her new memoir explores life after treatment, including lymphedema, scan anxiety, grief, social isolation, and the challenges of returning to a life that no longer feels the same.

Assanti also writes about group therapy, personal boundaries, and finding an individual path forward rather than following a universal formula for recovery.

Cancer, however, is only part of the story.

When Life Adds a Hurricane to the Plot

When Hurricane Ian destroyed Assanti’s Southwest Florida home, rebuilding became another unexpected chapter in her life. One surreal moment involved a manatee swimming where her yard had once been.

She turned the experience into “Cloudy with a Chance of Manatees,” one of several movie inspired elements throughout the memoir. The theme eventually influenced a Jaws inspired cover featuring a manatee instead of a shark.

Through stories of loss, changing relationships, medical frustrations, grief, and starting over, Assanti uses humor to address experiences that might otherwise be difficult to discuss.

A Memoir Written With a Comedy Writer’s Instinct

Comedy is not simply an accessory to Assanti’s storytelling. It is often the language through which she makes sense of what happens to her.

Her Massachusetts roots inform a style built around sarcasm, blunt observations, and gallows humor. Even when the subject is grief, fear, bureaucracy, or loss, Assanti looks for the contradiction or absurdity hiding inside it.

That approach has resonated with early readers.

Thank God I Got Cancer…I’m Not a Hypochondriac Anymore! 10 Years Later has received multiple five-star reviews from Readers’ Favorite, with reviewers highlighting Assanti’s ability to move between serious subjects and genuinely funny moments without diminishing either.

One reviewer summarized the experience of reading the memoir this way: “There is never a dull moment in this book. It will make you laugh and cry at the same time.”

Other reviewers have noted the originality of the movie-inspired chapter titles and the book’s candid treatment of boundaries, self-advocacy, medical frustrations, grief, difficult relationships, and the long-term consequences that can follow cancer treatment.

Yet the memoir’s appeal is not limited to people who have experienced cancer.

At its core, 10 Years Later is about what happens when something changes the trajectory of a person’s life and the expected road back never appears.

Sometimes the only option is to build another one.

Reinvention Beyond the Cancer Story

One of the memoir’s central themes is identity.

After stepping away from writing, Assanti found herself confronting a question familiar to many people beginning again later in life: What was she supposed to do next?

Returning to the traditional workforce proved more difficult than expected. Assanti writes about encountering age as another obstacle and being forced to reconsider what the next stage of her professional life might look like.

Instead of returning to the life she had before, she began creating something different.

Reinvention became more than a theme of the memoir. It became part of the author’s life.

That theme now extends to Assanti’s writing career as well. Alongside the release of 10 Years Later, she is revisiting earlier books and preparing updated editions for 2026, bringing work written more than a decade ago to new readers.

For an author whose latest memoir is partly about second acts, the timing is fitting.

Assanti isn’t simply writing about one. She is living one.

A Story That Refuses to Follow the Expected Script

There is one important part of 10 Years Later that Assanti has deliberately kept out of the conversation surrounding its release.

The memoir contains a significant turn near the end, and revealing it would change the experience of everything leading up to it.

Readers are meant to discover that progression for themselves.

It is also one reason Assanti resists reducing the book to a story about surviving cancer.

Cancer begins the story. It doesn’t define everything that follows.

There is health, but there is also identity. There is grief alongside humor. There are endings followed by reinvention. And there are moments so improbable that fiction might have trouble getting away with them.

For a writer who once built a memoir around the irony of a hypochondriac getting cancer, perhaps the greatest irony is where the next ten years ultimately led.

A Memoir About More Than Cancer

Thank God I Got Cancer…I’m Not a Hypochondriac Anymore! 10 Years Later is a standalone memoir, and readers do not need to have read Assanti’s first book to understand it.

While the story begins with cancer survivorship, its broader themes extend to anyone who has experienced an event that has permanently changed the direction of life.

It considers what happens when a person loses a version of life that once seemed permanent, learns to establish boundaries, grieves people and places that are gone, and eventually has to decide what comes next.

The book does not suggest that difficult experiences simply disappear or that every loss contains an easy lesson.

Sometimes life changes.

Sometimes rebuilding means starting over.

And sometimes circumstances become so unbelievable that laughter is the only reasonable response.

About Angelina Assanti

Angelina Assanti is an award-winning author and humor writer based in Fort Myers, Florida. A Massachusetts native, she is known for combining candid personal storytelling with sarcasm, humor, and observations about the absurdity that can exist inside difficult experiences.

Her first cancer memoir, Thank God I Got Cancer…I’m Not a Hypochondriac Anymore!, received multiple literary honors. Its standalone follow-up, Thank God I Got Cancer…I’m Not a Hypochondriac Anymore! 10 Years Later, has received multiple five-star reviews from Readers’ Favorite.

Assanti is also revisiting earlier works for updated editions in 2026 as she continues the next chapter of her writing career.

More information about Angelina Assanti, her books, and her writing is available at angelinaassantiauthor.com . You can also email them at [email protected].