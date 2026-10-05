Fervo Energy Starts Selling Power From Cape Station Ahead Of Schedule

Fervo Energy has started commercial electricity sales from the first section of its Cape Station geothermal project in Utah, one day ahead of its contractual deadline. The first GeoBlock reached 33 megawatts of net output and began generating revenue under its power purchase agreement on September 30.

The milestone makes Cape Station the first greenfield enhanced geothermal system project to reach contractual commercial operations, according to Fervo. The plant had synchronized with the grid six days earlier, on September 24.

Cape Station Reaches Commercial Operation In 23 Months

Fervo said in its official announcement that it built and commissioned the first GeoBlock in 23 months. CEO and co-founder Tim Latimer said the company completed the project ahead of schedule and expects to shorten construction times as it repeats the process.

The company is targeting construction periods of about 18 months for future GeoBlocks. Cape Station Phase I currently consists of three approximately 33 MW blocks, bringing the first stage to about 100 MW when all three are operating.

The wider Cape Station development could become substantially larger. Fervo has more than 900 MW contracted at the site and has said the underlying geothermal resource could support more than 4 GW of generating capacity.

Google And Other Buyers Have Committed To Fervo Power

Google and Southern California Edison are among the companies that have agreed to buy electricity from Cape Station. Google signed a deal in September for 396 MW, with an option to purchase another 600 MW through June 2030.

Enhanced geothermal systems differ from conventional geothermal projects by drilling deeper into hot rock and creating engineered underground reservoirs. Fervo applies drilling methods developed in the oil and gas industry to access geothermal resources in locations where conventional projects may not be viable.

The ability to build generation in separate blocks also allows capacity to come online in stages. That structure could suit data center operators seeking additional electricity as new computing capacity becomes operational.

Fervo was founded in 2017 and went public in May 2026 through an upsized initial public offering. The IPO raised $1.9 billion, while the company had previously raised more than $1.3 billion from investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Congruent Ventures, and Capricorn Investment Group, according to TechCrunch.

Featured image credits: Fervo Energy

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