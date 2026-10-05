Peregrine Intelligence Releases Alpha Crypto Research Platform Combining Discovery, Wallet and Contract Analysis

Peregrine Intelligence LLC today released an alpha version of a crypto research platform covering token discovery, wallet analysis, smart-contract risk screening and timing research. All features remain under development.

The Wyoming-registered company said the platform is organized around three questions market participants commonly ask when evaluating a token: what is moving, whether the activity is genuine, and whether a setup is still early.

The alpha currently covers token discovery, smart-contract risk screening, linked-wallet analysis, timing research and a record of alerts and checkpoints. Wallet relationships identified by the platform are treated as investigative leads and are not definitive proof of common ownership or manipulation. Platform outputs are research information only and are not financial, investment or legal advice.

“Peregrine is at an early stage,” said Ahmer Khan, Founder and CEO of Peregrine Intelligence LLC. “We are releasing the alpha to see how the research modules perform in practice, and we intend to be clear about what is and is not yet built.”

Planned token, not part of the current alpha: Peregrine has also announced a planned token, PERE, intended to be used to pay for Peregrine intelligence products and services and to access platform features. This functionality remains under development and is not available in the alpha. The token is not currently available. Token generation is targeted for January 1, 2027, subject to confirmation, and no liquidity pool has been created.

Independent third-party security auditing has not yet been completed and is planned as funding reasonably permits. Additional information, including the project whitepaper, is available at peregrineintel.co.

About Peregrine Intelligence

Peregrine Intelligence LLC is a Wyoming-registered technology firm developing crypto discovery, contract analysis, wallet forensics and timing research tools.

Early-stage digital assets carry substantial risk. Any future availability of PERE will be subject to published terms, eligibility requirements and applicable jurisdictional restrictions.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.