Dropist Launches Members-Only Shopping Platform Built Around Discovery, Not Infinite Choice

Dropist , founded by ecommerce leader Ryan Klausner, has launched a members-only discovery and shopping platform built around a simple idea: the internet has given consumers virtually unlimited access to products, but more choice hasn’t necessarily made shopping easier.

The platform connects standout brands with shoppers through curated, limited-time product drops across categories including food and beverage, personal care, beauty, wellness, and home. Membership is free, and participating brands offer exclusive member pricing.

When More Choice Becomes the Problem

The internet transformed shopping by making products from businesses around the world accessible to consumers. What was once primarily a problem of access has become a problem of choice, with shoppers now navigating endless product catalogs, reviews, influencers, sponsored recommendations, and competing advertisements.

“The internet solved the problem of access. It didn’t solve the problem of choice,” Klausner says.

Consumers can spend significant time comparing products, reading reviews, watching videos, scrolling through social feeds, and researching unfamiliar brands before deciding what deserves their attention.

The Economics of Product Discovery

The same attention problem exists on the other side of the transaction. Brands are competing for consumers across paid social, search, marketplaces, influencers, and increasingly crowded digital channels, often paying heavily to acquire customers they have never reached before.

A brand might spend $100 to acquire a new customer, then offer that customer a 10% discount simply to get them to make the first purchase. The economics quickly become difficult, particularly for emerging brands with limited margins.

At the same time, consumers are being asked to take a risk on products and brands they may not know.

From the consumer’s side, the result is an increasingly noisy shopping environment. One brand offers 10% off. Another offers 15%. A third promises a free gift. Each is competing for the same few seconds of attention, making it harder to know what is actually worth considering.

“Brands are competing harder for attention, while consumers are being asked to take more risk to discover something new,” Klausner says.

A Curated Approach to Shopping

Dropist is a members-only discovery and shopping platform offering products across categories including food and beverage, personal care, beauty, wellness, and home. Membership is free to join, and each limited-time drop presents a focused selection of products at exclusive member pricing.

Members can access exclusive pricing, with savings of up to 50% off retail pricing on participating drops. But discounts aren’t the platform’s primary purpose. Dropist leads with products and brands it believes are worth discovering.

“We don’t need more products. We need better ways to discover the ones worth our attention,” Klausner says.

Each drop is designed to provide a more focused experience than a conventional marketplace. Rather than asking shoppers to navigate thousands of competing listings, the platform creates a defined opportunity to explore a selected brand and its products.

A Focused Channel for Brands

The Dropist model gives brands an alternative way to introduce their products. On traditional marketplaces, brands can compete alongside large numbers of products while attempting to capture attention through advertising, discounts, or paid placement.

Dropist gives a selected brand focused visibility within an individual drop, without competing products appearing alongside it. The company describes this structure as an opportunity for brands to tell their story and introduce products to shoppers actively looking to discover something new.

The customer relationship also remains with the participating brand. When a member purchases a product, the brand fulfills the order, owns the customer relationship, and retains the customer data.

Discovery Before Discounts

Exclusive pricing is part of the Dropist experience, but discounts aren’t the point. The platform is designed around helping shoppers discover products and brands they might not otherwise encounter.

By presenting a focused selection and providing context around the featured brand, Dropist aims to make discovery part of the shopping experience rather than simply presenting another list of discounted products.

“Dropist isn’t trying to be the place where you find everything. It’s trying to be the place where you discover your next favorite thing,” Klausner says.

The Founder Behind Dropist

Ryan Klausner brings more than 15 years of experience in ecommerce and customer experience, including nearly five years leading global customer experience at Who Gives A Crap.

About Dropist

Dropist is a members-only discovery and shopping platform connecting standout brands with shoppers looking to discover something new. The platform offers limited-time drops featuring selected products across food and beverage, personal care, beauty, wellness, and home, with exclusive member pricing. Dropist provides brands with a focused channel for product discovery while allowing participating brands to fulfill orders, maintain customer relationships, and retain customer data. More information is available at Dropist , and the company can be reached at [email protected] . Dropist also shares updates through Instagram and TikTok .