Rivian Recalls 14 R2 SUVs Over Improperly Tightened Battery Fasteners

Rivian has recalled 14 R2 electric SUVs after discovering that a fastener connected to the high-voltage battery may not have been properly tightened during manufacturing. The defect could cause a vehicle to lose drive power while on the road, increasing the risk of a crash.

The NHTSA recall, identified as campaign 26V625000, covers certain 2027 Rivian R2 vehicles built between May and August 2026. Rivian said all affected vehicles are already at service centers, where technicians will properly torque the fastener or replace damaged components at no cost to customers.

Rivian Found The Problem At Its Illinois Factory

Rivian first identified the manufacturing issue on September 17 at its factory in Normal, Illinois. An employee noticed that an automated assembly station had under-torqued one of the fasteners used in the high-voltage battery system.

The company investigated the problem and reprogrammed the station so it would reject improperly torqued fasteners. Rivian told the safety regulator that it was not aware of any customer reports, crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the defect.

Some R2 owners had reported battery-related inspections before the recall became public. One owner said Rivian advised them to stop driving immediately before towing the vehicle to a service center.

Second Recall Since R2 Deliveries Began

This is the second recall involving the R2 since customer deliveries began in June. Rivian previously recalled the SUV over a backup camera visibility issue, which the company addressed through a software update.

The R2 is Rivian’s midsize electric SUV and its first vehicle designed to reach a larger market than its more expensive R1 models. Rivian began production at its Normal factory in April before starting deliveries less than two months later.

Rivian has set a target of delivering between 20,000 and 25,000 R2 vehicles by the end of 2026. The company has also been preparing a second production shift as it increases output of the SUV.

The small number of vehicles covered by the latest recall means it currently affects only a limited portion of the R2s produced during the model’s early manufacturing ramp. Rivian’s filed remedy calls for technicians to inspect the battery connection, repair it where necessary, and replace any damaged components.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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