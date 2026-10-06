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Pope Leo XIV Calls For Distinction Between Human Art And AI-Generated Content

ByJolyen

Oct 6, 2026

Pope Leo XIV Calls For Distinction Between Human Art And AI-Generated Content

Pope Leo XIV has renewed the Vatican’s criticism of artificial intelligence-generated creative works, arguing that a fundamental difference exists between art created by humans and content produced by machines. The remarks were made in a post on X, where the pontiff called for greater recognition of what he described as the uniquely human nature of artistic creation.

The statement adds to the Vatican’s broader discussion about artificial intelligence and its impact on society. Pope Leo XIV has previously addressed the subject through official Church writings that focus on technology, human dignity, and automation.

Pope Highlights Human Element In Art

Writing on X, Pope Leo XIV said it has become increasingly important to distinguish human-created art from content generated by artificial intelligence systems.

“In this era of artificial intelligence, it is becoming urgent to distinguish human art from what machines produce,” the pontiff wrote. He argued that an “ontological difference” exists between artistic works created by people and content generated through statistical analysis of large collections of existing images.

The pope said machine-generated outputs are produced through calculations based on millions of works created by others. According to his statement, algorithms do not possess the human qualities that underpin artistic expression.

AI Addressed In Earlier Vatican Document

The comments follow a broader discussion of artificial intelligence contained in Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical letter Magnifica Humanitas, published in May.

In that document, the pope emphasized the importance of preserving human dignity as automation and artificial intelligence become more deeply integrated into everyday life. The encyclical outlined concerns about technological development while discussing the role of humanity in an increasingly automated world.

The latest remarks focus specifically on creative works and artistic production, an area that has become a subject of debate as generative AI tools gain wider adoption.

AI Companies Continue Vatican Engagement

The Vatican’s position has not prevented artificial intelligence companies from engaging with Church officials on related issues.

According to a recent report by The New York Times, AI company Anthropic has been lobbying the Vatican regarding questions surrounding non-human consciousness.

The report said the company’s efforts were aimed at encouraging the Vatican to reconsider aspects of its position on the subject. However, the New York Times reported that those discussions have so far produced little apparent change in the Vatican’s views.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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