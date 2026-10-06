CastReader Text to Speech Offers Everyday Listening at US$35.99 a Year

The regular annual Pro website plan costs US$35.99, equivalent to about US$3 per month with one yearly payment

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CastReader is a text to speech product for people who want a practical way to listen to what they read. With natural AI voices, reading controls, and support for different types of digital content, the TTS app serves work, study, and personal reading. Its standard annual Pro website subscription costs US$35.99, putting a clear annual price behind a broad reading product.

The product’s focus is everyday usefulness. Readers do not always need another source of content; they need a more flexible way to get through the articles, documents, and books they have already chosen. CastReader makes text to speech an option within that existing reading routine, whether the goal is following a complete story, reviewing information, or spending less of a reading session looking continuously at a screen.

A TTS Experience Built for Regular Use

Voice choice is an important part of that experience. CastReader’s public reading voice library provides audio samples, allowing listeners to compare delivery before choosing a voice. A reader can begin with those samples and consider how a measured narrator might suit a chapter, or how another voice handles concise factual material. The next step is hearing the chosen voice with a passage the reader already knows.

Available playback controls let readers set a suitable pace, while synchronized highlighting in supported workflows connects the audio to the original text. After choosing a voice, a listener can adjust the pace for the passage and follow the highlighted words on screen. This gives the first trial a specific purpose: judging whether the delivery and text tracking suit the material. Voice and control availability depend on the client and plan.

CastReader also brings text to speech to more than one content type. Supported routes cover web articles, documents, and books, including Kindle bookshelf syncing for compatible reading workflows. This breadth means a TTS subscription can be considered against an entire reading routine, not just one task. A paper, a saved article, and a chapter can all be reasons to return to the product.

An Annual Price for an Everyday Reading Tool

Under its website pricing, CastReader Pro costs US$35.99, billed once per year, equivalent to approximately US$3.00 per month. It is a regular annual price, not a monthly billing offer or limited-time promotion. Prices can differ across iOS, Android, browser-extension purchase channels, and regions, so readers should use the price shown where they subscribe.

For people considering a paid text to speech app, the annual cost is only meaningful alongside what they will use. CastReader’s proposition is a reading product that can follow several parts of daily life, rather than a tool reserved for an occasional audio conversion. Its voice choices, source support, and listening controls give readers concrete qualities to evaluate alongside the price.

More Choice Within the CastReader TTS Product

Personal voice cloning adds another listening preference. Users can create their own voice or use another living person’s voice through an invitation, or a Voice Gift personally recorded and explicitly authorized by that person. Pro includes 120 minutes of successfully generated cloned audio per membership month; CastReader does not support recreating deceased voices.

AI Explain is an additional option when a passage needs explanation rather than only narration. Spoken guidance and moving visual marks can help introduce its ideas, with important details checked against the source. These options extend the TTS product without changing its central purpose: giving people useful ways to read through listening.

CastReader offers a free daily allowance for an initial listening session with supported content. A familiar article or passage can provide a starting point before the reader considers Pro for longer listening and premium voice choices. Someone whose reading list includes both work documents and books can try material from each. That makes the annual price a decision about recurring use, rather than a purchase made solely from a feature list.

About CastReader

CastReader develops text to speech tools for supported digital content, offering listening features for books, documents, and webpages across work, study, and personal reading.