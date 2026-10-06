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New Free Tool “Msg To Pdf Converter” Lets Anyone Convert Outlook Emails to PDF

ByEthan Lin

Oct 6, 2026

Msg To Pdf Converter is a new free online tool that converts Microsoft Outlook MSG and EML email files into clean, shareable PDFs. During the conversion process, the tool is able to preserve headers, formatting, and attachments in one single step. Unlike general-purpose file converters that treat email as one of hundreds of supported formats, Msg To Pdf Converter is built specifically around this one conversion, addressing common problems with Outlook’s native “Print to PDF” feature – which frequently omits full header information and drops attachments entirely.

The tool is designed to work in the browser with no Outlook installation required. It’s available on Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile – and there is currently no cost to start using it. Each user will receive 3 free conversions as a guest, or 10 when they sign up for a free account. Further conversions can be accessed with paid plans, and higher limits are available for legal, IT, and business users handling a higher volume of conversions.

When asked about why the tool was developed, the founder of Msg To Pdf Converter, Nicholas, had this to say:

“I saw how many people were stuck using clunky workarounds just to save an email properly – Outlook’s built-in tools weren’t built for that, and most converters treat it as an afterthought. I felt there was room for something that just did this one job well, so we built it.”

Msg To Pdf Converter is now available at Msg To Pdf Converter.com, and it is listed on G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice.

About Msg To Pdf Converter

Msg To Pdf Converter is a free online tool founded by Nicholas Koutoufidis that is purpose-built to convert Outlook email files to PDFs without ruining the formatting or deleting attachments. Users can try it for free without signing up, and it is available in-browser with no installation required.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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