ThinMD MedSpa and Regener8MD Announce Practice Growth as Alexander Capasso Leads Operations

Alexander Capasso, healthcare practice administrator and co-owner of ThinMD MedSpa and Regener8MD, continues to oversee the operations and development of the two physician-led healthcare practices alongside father and physician Dr. Anthony Capasso.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Alexander has spent eight years managing the daily operations of the practices across two locations. Responsibilities span patient experience, scheduling, staffing, workflow development, purchasing, financial tracking, vendor management, community outreach, and coordination with the medical director.

Alexander’s healthcare operations career has developed alongside the clinical work of Dr. Anthony Capasso, the physician behind the practices. While Dr. Capasso provides medical leadership, Alexander manages many of the operational systems and processes supporting staff and patients.

Operations Built Around Patient Experience

A central part of Alexander’s role is managing the patient experience for more than 400 concierge patients. Responsibilities include handling patient communications, addressing service concerns, coordinating follow up, and working to resolve issues that can affect the patient relationship with a practice.

Alexander also builds clinical and administrative schedules for a team of eight, including coverage planning when staff members are unavailable. Work in scheduling and patient intake has included redesigning workflows to reduce bottlenecks and improve provider utilization.

The operational role extends to hiring and onboarding clinical and administrative employees, co writing practice policies and procedures with the medical director, managing inventory, maintaining vendor relationships, and responding to inbound patient calls and emails.

Alexander has also worked with Dr. Capasso to develop a custom customer relationship management system for the practices. The system was designed around how patients and staff move through the organization, reflecting an operational approach based on the practices’ day to day needs.

Supporting Practice Growth Through Healthcare Administration

According to Alexander’s professional profile, Alexander helped increase gross revenue from approximately $1 million in 2022 to approximately $2 million in 2025. Responsibilities during that period included tracking financial performance and purchasing against margins on a monthly basis.

Alexander’s work has also included developing plans for new practice services and programs. Alexander wrote the business plan for a new platelet rich plasma, or PRP, service line and has worked on a 28 day meal program for patients participating in the practices’ broader health programs.

Alexander also helped launch two proprietary supplements, MitoBlast 2 and Pure Neuro, participating in development, staff training, and rollout. The role includes patient education related to supplements and physician prescribed therapies offered through the practices.

The combination of administrative management and patient interaction gives Alexander a role that connects financial, staffing, operational, and patient facing functions within the healthcare organization.

ThinMD MedSpa Develops a Longevity and Aesthetics Model

ThinMD MedSpa operates locations in Jacksonville Beach and Jacksonville and focuses on longevity, age management, aesthetics, and related health services.

The practice website lists services including injectables and fillers, custom facials, laser based skin treatments, skin tightening, concierge medicine, physician driven health programs, intravenous therapy, peptide therapy, hormone therapy, testosterone replacement therapy, regenerative services, and body contouring. The practice also offers an executive health program and services focused on facial and skin care.

Dr. Anthony Capasso is identified by ThinMD MedSpa as a board certified internal medicine physician and Director of Integrative and Longevity Medicine. The practice describes an approach that combines diagnostic testing with individualized protocols addressing areas including metabolic health, hormone balance, inflammation, immune function, and cognitive health.

Alexander’s operational responsibilities support this model through staffing, scheduling, inventory, patient communications, workflow development, and administrative systems.

Regener8MD Focuses on Longevity and Regenerative Medicine

Alexander also serves as co-owner and practice administrator for Regener8MD, the family’s physician-led longevity and regenerative medicine practice.

Regener8MD describes its approach as centered on individualized longevity and health care under the medical direction of Dr. Anthony Capasso. The practice incorporates patient assessment, diagnostic information, and physician oversight as part of its focus on longevity and regenerative medicine.

The two practices operate within related areas of healthcare while maintaining a physician led structure. Dr. Capasso provides clinical leadership, while Alexander manages the operational infrastructure supporting the practices.

Academic Training in Healthcare Administration and Business

Alexander’s professional development has increasingly focused on healthcare administration and business leadership.

Alexander earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Science from Western Governors University in 2025 and completed a Master of Health Administration at Capella University in 2026. Alexander is scheduled to begin a Doctor of Business Administration program at Capella University in October 2026.

The healthcare background also includes cardiovascular sonography coursework at Concorde Career Institute and outpatient clinical rotations at Baptist Beaches.

Alexander’s professional experience also includes service as a deputy sheriff with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office in 2025. Responsibilities included responding to calls for service, preparing incident reports, and applying crisis intervention training. Earlier professional experience included concrete construction, with responsibility for residential projects from site preparation through completion.

Together, these experiences provide a professional background combining healthcare administration with field operations, documentation, crisis management, and hands on problem solving.

A Family Partnership Behind Practice Development

The development of ThinMD MedSpa and Regener8MD represents a family business partnership between Alexander and Dr. Anthony Capasso.

Dr. Anthony Capasso brings medical leadership and clinical experience to the practices, while Alexander focuses on the operational systems supporting their day to day functions. Their respective roles combine physician led care with dedicated practice administration.

For Alexander, the work centers on how healthcare practices operate, how patients experience those practices, and how operational systems can support physicians and staff.

Alexander’s continued work across ThinMD MedSpa and Regener8MD reflects a healthcare administration role focused on patient relationships, operational organization, staff coordination, and practice development.

About ThinMD MedSpa

ThinMD MedSpa is a Jacksonville area medical spa focused on longevity, age management, aesthetics, skin care, and related health services. The practice operates in Jacksonville Beach and Jacksonville and is led by Dr. Anthony Capasso, a board certified internal medicine physician. ThinMD MedSpa can be reached at [email protected] .

About Regener8MD

Regener8MD is a physician-led longevity and regenerative medicine practice associated with Dr. Anthony Capasso and Alexander Capasso. The practice focuses on individualized approaches to longevity and health optimization under physician oversight.