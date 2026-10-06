Chris Anthony Entertainment Inc. announces its continued focus on providing professional magic, mentalism, and comedy entertainment for corporate events, weddings, and private occasions. Led by Chief Entertainment Officer Chris Anthony, the entertainment company has spent more than 20 years helping organizations and individuals create memorable experiences through interactive performances tailored to each event.

Corporate Events Remain a Primary Focus

Corporate events represent the primary market for Chris Anthony Entertainment Inc., with services designed for companies seeking entertainment for client events, trade shows, receptions, awards dinners, conferences, and other professional gatherings. The performances combine close up magic, mentalism, comedy, and audience interaction in formats that can be adapted to the setting and objectives of an event.

Chris Anthony has worked with organizations and professionals across a range of corporate environments. Client feedback provided to the company includes experiences involving Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Google, Aol, Cisco System, Yahoo, Wells Fargo, Macys Corporation, Marriott, the New York State Broadcasters Association, just to name a few.

The company reports more than 600 five star reviews across multiple online platforms. These reviews reflect feedback from clients who have engaged Chris Anthony for both corporate and private events.

Customized Entertainment for Professional Events

A central part of the company’s approach is customization. Performances can be adapted to the nature of an event, the audience, and the organization hosting it. Client feedback has specifically referenced customized entertainment, including performances incorporating a company’s branding.

At a corporate awards dinner and cocktail reception hosted at the Waldorf Astoria New York, a client noted that Chris Anthony made an effort to understand the organization and customized elements of the performance to include its logo.

Trade shows are another area where the company provides event entertainment. At one trade show held at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, client feedback described Chris Anthony performing repeatedly throughout the day while engaging visitors around the company’s booth.

A Service Approach Built Around Event Reliability

Chris Anthony describes his approach to event entertainment as customer focused, emphasizing reliability, communication, preparation, and flexibility. Rather than treating each performance as a standardized package, the company works with event organizers to understand the occasion and determine how entertainment can fit into the overall experience.

Client testimonials supplied by the company frequently reference these qualities. One corporate client described Chris Anthony as accessible and responsive before an event and noted that he arrived well ahead of schedule despite traveling more than 100 miles.

Another client who hired him for a corporate function described his professionalism and preparation as important elements of the experience. A separate client who had previously worked with Chris Anthony for client events cited his communication, flexibility, and willingness to help make performances more distinctive.

Magic and Mentalism for Weddings and Private Events

While corporate entertainment remains the company’s primary market, weddings represent another significant area of service, followed by private parties and other special occasions.

Chris Anthony Entertainment Inc. provides interactive entertainment intended to complement an event rather than dominate it. Depending on the occasion, performances can involve close up magic, mentalism, comedy, and other forms of interactive entertainment.

The company does not provide children’s magic, instead focusing its services on adult audiences and events where sophisticated interactive entertainment is appropriate.

More Than Two Decades of Performance Experience

Chris Anthony has been performing magic and mentalism for more than 20 years. His entertainment style combines sleight of hand, mind reading, comedy, and direct audience participation.

The company’s stated objective is to help event organizers create an atmosphere in which guests can interact with the entertainment while continuing to participate in the broader event. This format allows performances to be incorporated into cocktail receptions, corporate gatherings, trade shows, weddings, private celebrations, and other occasions.

Client testimonials supplied by Chris Anthony Entertainment Inc. include feedback from human resources professionals, executive administrators, sales managers, and other corporate decision makers. Several testimonials describe repeat bookings and recommendations for corporate functions.

Client Feedback Highlights Event Experience

Feedback from past clients has emphasized both the entertainment and the overall event experience.

Heidi Rochette of 21 Plus Inc. described a corporate event in which Chris Anthony performed mentalism and remained available and responsive during the planning process. Katrina Wright of Cisco Systems Inc. described his combination of sleight of hand, mentalism, and comedy at a company event.

Lori Newman of the New York State Broadcasters Association highlighted his customization of entertainment for an annual corporate awards dinner and cocktail reception. Brian Reiff of Seven D Industries described a two hour corporate performance that included both walk around and stage entertainment.

Additional feedback from clients associated with Summit 2026, Wells Fargo Bank, and Comodo Enterprise Inc. similarly describes performances at corporate and professional events.

An Entertainment Service Centered on the Event

For Chris Anthony Entertainment Inc., the role of an entertainer extends beyond the performance itself. The company emphasizes preparation, communication, flexibility, and an understanding of the event’s purpose as part of its service.

With corporate events continuing to represent its primary market and weddings and private occasions following, the company remains focused on providing customized entertainment for organizers seeking professional magic, mentalism, and comedy.

Recognition as Best Corporate Entertainer in New York of 2026

Best of Best Review has recognized Chris Anthony Entertainment Inc. as the Best Corporate Entertainer in New York of 2026 , highlighting the company’s more than 20 years of experience providing professional magic, mentalism, comedy, and interactive entertainment for corporate events. The recognition reflects the company’s continued work with corporate clients across trade shows, cocktail receptions, awards dinners, conferences, company gatherings, and other professional occasions.

The recognition also highlights the personalized approach behind Chris Anthony Entertainment Inc.’s corporate services. From customized performances that incorporate an organization’s branding to interactive entertainment designed around the audience and purpose of an event, Chris Anthony has developed his work around creating experiences that fit each occasion. With corporate clients remaining a primary focus alongside weddings and private events, the recognition adds a current distinction to the company’s longstanding presence in professional entertainment.

About Chris Anthony Entertainment Inc.

Chris Anthony Entertainment Inc. provides professional magic, mentalism, and comedy entertainment for corporate events, weddings, private parties, trade shows, receptions, awards dinners, and other special occasions. Led by Chief Entertainment Officer Chris Anthony, the company has more than 20 years of performance experience and focuses primarily on corporate entertainment, followed by weddings and private events. Chris Anthony Entertainment Inc. emphasizes reliability, communication, customization, and professional event preparation.

The company can be reached at [email protected] . Additional information and event profiles are available through Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Google Business Profile , The Bash , and GigSalad . Chris Anthony’s television appearance on Kennedy Saves America also provides additional background on his work as a magician and entertainer.