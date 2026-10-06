Filmmaker Creates Statewide Information Network as California Zone 0 Rules Remain Under Final Review

Christopher Robin Gallego, award-winning documentary filmmaker and creator of the Zone Zero California network, is expanding a statewide information initiative designed to help California homeowners understand the evolving rules surrounding Zone 0 defensible space, wildfire mitigation, fences, gates, landscaping, and property preparation.

The initiative comes as California continues the regulatory process concerning the first five feet immediately surrounding structures in designated fire hazard areas. The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection approved a Zone 0 policy in August 2026, while final regulatory review and publication remain part of the process before statewide requirements take effect.

For property owners, the extended process has created questions about the distinction between existing defensible space requirements, pending Zone 0 provisions, local ordinances, wildfire mitigation recommendations, and future compliance obligations.

Gallego developed the Zone Zero California network to organize these subjects into a centralized, plain language resource where homeowners can follow regulatory developments and better understand the concepts associated with Zone 0.

The 2025 Los Angeles Fires Shifted the Focus

Gallego’s interest in wildfire mitigation intensified following the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles County in January 2025. After six years working with a Los Angeles fencing contractor, he began examining how fences, gates, and other combustible materials near homes can affect wildfire vulnerability.

His research expanded into California’s Zone 0 regulatory process, which focuses on the first five feet surrounding a structure. Potential requirements affecting vegetation, fencing, gates, and other materials have drawn attention from homeowners concerned about wildfire safety, landscaping, shade, and the cost of property modifications.

These concerns have placed Zone 0 at the intersection of wildfire mitigation, regulation, residential construction, and property maintenance.

Bringing Fragmented Zone 0 Information Into One Resource

Through www.zonezerocalifornia.com , the network organizes information concerning California’s Zone 0 rulemaking, Fire Hazard Severity Zones, defensible space, home hardening, fences and gates, local jurisdictions, and property specific considerations.

One objective is to help homeowners distinguish between requirements currently in effect and provisions that remain part of an evolving regulatory process.

California’s Zone 0 development has involved workshops, proposed language, public discussion, regulatory actions, and input from interested parties. The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection maintains public information about the rulemaking process, while CAL FIRE provides Fire Hazard Severity Zone information and mapping resources. Local governments and fire authorities may also maintain requirements that differ from statewide standards.

Zone Zero California brings these subjects together within a homeowner focused structure while directing readers toward government agencies and local authorities when official regulatory confirmation is required.

The network is an independent resource and is not affiliated with or endorsed by CAL FIRE, the California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection, a fire department, or another government agency.

Field Experience Meets an Investigative Background

Gallego’s approach combines residential fencing experience, wildfire mitigation training, and documentary filmmaking.

He completed National Fire Protection Association wildfire mitigation training and is pursuing the Certified Wildfire Mitigation Specialist credential. His work increasingly examines residential properties through the framework of wildfire mitigation and how individual property components interact with their surroundings.

His fencing experience provided an additional perspective on a component of wildfire mitigation that can receive less attention than roofing, vents, and vegetation. Fences and gates can connect directly to homes or extend through the immediate area surrounding structures. Their materials, placement, and relationship to combustible items can therefore become relevant when assessing potential wildfire vulnerabilities.

Gallego is also a producer of the documentary Vinnie Plays Vegas, currently available on Tubi . His filmmaking background involved research, interviewing, source evaluation, and translating complex subjects into narratives for broader audiences.

Those skills now inform his approach to wildfire education. Additional educational material is published through the Zone Zero California YouTube channel .

Rather than treating Zone 0 solely as a construction or landscaping issue, Gallego examines government documents, technical guidance, homeowner concerns, property conditions, and wildfire mitigation practices to provide context around a developing subject.

National Television Appearance Extends the Conversation

Gallego has also discussed wildfire mitigation and post fire reconstruction with a national television audience.

He appeared on That’s Right with Chris Voss, featuring former FBI lead international hostage negotiator and business consultant Chris Voss, to discuss his professional transition and work surrounding reconstruction, fences, gates, and wildfire mitigation.

Gallego received an EXPY Award associated with the television appearance.

The experience reflects the intersection of his backgrounds in communication, filmmaking, residential property work, and wildfire mitigation. Documentary production requires examining multiple sources and translating technical information into an accessible narrative. Gallego applies a similar approach to Zone 0 as homeowners seek clarity about what developing regulations could mean for their properties.

The network also shares information through its Facebook presence . Gallego’s professional work and related projects can be followed on Instagram .

Property Inspections Add a Site Specific Perspective

The broader network includes Zone Zero Property Inspections , which focuses on property level wildfire mitigation considerations.

Wildfire vulnerability can vary between properties. Building materials, vegetation, fences, gates, decks, accessory structures, neighboring conditions, and topography can influence conditions surrounding an individual home.

While statewide information can explain regulatory concepts and general mitigation principles, individual properties may present different considerations. Local regulations can also vary, making it important for homeowners to confirm applicable requirements with the appropriate authorities before making compliance related modifications.

Together, Zone Zero California and Zone Zero Property Inspections provide related but distinct areas of focus. The first organizes information about the developing regulatory environment, while the second addresses wildfire mitigation considerations at the individual property level.

Following Zone 0 as California’s Rules Develop

Zone 0 focuses on the area closest to a structure, making it an important part of California’s evolving approach to defensible space and wildfire mitigation.

Zone Zero California helps homeowners follow the distinction between current requirements, pending statewide regulations, and local ordinances. Gallego combines his filmmaking, fencing experience, wildfire mitigation training, and property research to make these developing issues more accessible to California homeowners.

About Zone Zero California

Zone Zero California is an independent statewide information network created by filmmaker and wildfire mitigation professional Christopher Robin Gallego to help California homeowners understand Zone 0 defensible space, Fire Hazard Severity Zones, home hardening, fences, gates, landscaping considerations, and evolving state and local requirements. Information is available at www.zonezerocalifornia.com , with property focused information at www.zonezeropropertyinspections.com . Educational content is available through youtube and Facebook , while Gallego’s professional work can be followed on Instagram . Email directly to [email protected].