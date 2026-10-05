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15-Year Credit Reporting Nightmare Ends in $2.6 Million Verdict for 77-Year-Old Retiree

ByEthan Lin

Oct 5, 2026

A federal jury has awarded $2.6 million to a 77-year-old Delaware retiree after finding that Tower Federal Credit Union (TFCU) failed to properly investigate and permanently correct credit reporting errors that repeatedly resurfaced on her credit reports over a nearly fifteen-year period.

The verdict, returned in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, ranks among the largest non-class-action jury awards under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and marks a trend of high-value verdicts for Robinson’s legal team in 2026.

TFCU repeatedly reported accounts that did not belong to Mildred Robinson, causing unrelated credit information to be associated with her credit file. Despite successfully disputing and removing the accounts multiple times and despite Tower’s own records showing that Robinson was not the account holder, the same errors returned to her credit reports year after year.

The case highlighted what Robinson described as years of uncertainty and frustration, repeatedly wondering whether she’d been victimized by identity theft or whether the nightmare would ever end. Yet rather than resolving the issue permanently, each correction was followed by the same inaccurate information returning to her credit reports, forcing her to relive the problem repeatedly with no clear end in sight.

Credit reports can affect a consumer’s ability to obtain loans, credit cards, housing, insurance, and other essential financial opportunities, making recurring inaccuracies financially harmful and mentally exhausting.

“What’s the point of having a dispute process if the information is never actually fixed?” said James Ristvedt, Managing Attorney and Trial Counsel at Consumer Justice Law Firm. “The jury’s verdict sends a clear message to companies in the industry that consumers shouldn’t have to spend years of their lives fighting to keep inaccurate information off their credit reports.”

Ristvedt added that the verdict also highlights an often-overlooked reality: credit reporting problems do not stop affecting people after retirement. “Many people assume credit reports matter only when you’re young and building credit,” Ristvedt said. “But inaccurate reporting can affect consumers at any age.”

Robinson was represented by attorneys James Ristvedt and McKenzie Czabaj of Consumer Justice Law Firm.

For more information about Consumer Justice Law Firm use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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