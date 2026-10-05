IRGCE 2026 CONCLUDES WITH STRONG INTERNATIONAL PARTICIPATION AND BUSINESS PROSPECTS

The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA), together with co-host the Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC), successfully concluded the 12th International Rubber Glove Conference & Exhibition 2026 (IRGCE 2026) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), recording strong international participation and encouraging business prospects.

Held from 8 to 10 September 2026, IRGCE 2026 attracted nearly 9,000 visitors from 75 countries, with 215 exhibitors from 17 countries occupying 605 exhibition booths. The Conference also drew approximately 600 delegates from 22 countries.

Post-event feedback indicated potential business sales of more than USD1.48 billion, equivalent to over RM6 billion, over the next six months, reflecting the strong commercial opportunities and business connections generated through the event.

MARGMA President Mr Oon Kim Hung said the strong participation reaffirmed IRGCE’s role as an important global platform for the rubber glove industry. “IRGCE is more than an exhibition and conference. It is where the industry comes together to exchange ideas, understand market developments, explore new technologies and create new business opportunities and partnerships.”

Held under the theme “Synergising Innovation: Redefining the Future of the Rubber Glove Ecosystem,” IRGCE 2026 brought together manufacturers, buyers, suppliers, technology providers, researchers, regulators and other industry stakeholders from across the global rubber glove ecosystem.

The Conference addressed key developments shaping the future of the industry, including global trade and market access, automation, artificial intelligence, advanced materials, sustainability, regulatory requirements and talent development. The Exhibition, meanwhile, provided participants with opportunities to explore new technologies and solutions, reconnect with business partners and establish new commercial relationships.

The Conference also featured prominent international and Malaysian experts, including Dr Robert G. Hamilton of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Dr Zhaomin Hou of RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science, Prof Dato’ Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman of Monash University Malaysia, Prof Alex Routh of the University of Cambridge and Prof Dr Yeah Kim Leng of the Jeffrey Cheah Institute on Southeast Asia.

Mr Oon said the industry’s continued competitiveness would increasingly depend on its ability to innovate, improve productivity and create greater value. “Our future cannot depend only on scale. It must depend on how well we operate, how quickly we adapt, how effectively we innovate and how much value we can create.”

Malaysian Rubber Glove Industry Outlook

In the first half of 2026, rubber gloves generated more than RM7 billion in export revenue, accounting for approximately 66% of Malaysia’s total rubber product exports.

The Malaysian Rubber Council has projected global glove consumption to reach approximately 405 billion pieces in 2026, compared with around 290 billion pieces in 2019, reflecting sustained demand across healthcare, industrial, cleanroom and other applications.

MARGMA said the outlook reinforces the importance of continued investment in innovation, technology, productivity and higher-value manufacturing to strengthen Malaysia’s competitiveness in the global market.

MARGMA expressed its appreciation to the Malaysian Rubber Council as co-host, supporting ministries and agencies, sponsors, supporting organisations, exhibitors, speakers, delegates and industry partners for their contribution to the success of IRGCE 2026.

Following the successful conclusion of this year’s event, MARGMA announced that the 13th International Rubber Glove Conference & Exhibition will return to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 5 to 7 September 2028.

“We look forward to building on the momentum of IRGCE 2026 and welcoming the global rubber glove community back to Kuala Lumpur in 2028,” Mr Oon said.

For booth bookings, sponsorship enquiries and preliminary information on IRGCE 2028, please contact the MARGMA Secretariat at [email protected]

About Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA)

Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) is an industry association established with the objective of promoting the growth and development of the rubber glove industry in Malaysia. MARGMA plays a vital role in advocating for the interests of its members and fostering collaboration within the industry. MARGMA has been the official voice of the rubber glove industry, having collaborated closely with key government agencies, regulatory bodies and stakeholders both locally and internationally as well as related ASEAN trade associations to address issues related to the industry and its members. MARGMA is the organiser of the International Rubber Glove Conference (IRGCE).