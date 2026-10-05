DUVA Set to Release Full Collection on 5 October

DUVA , founded by Jimmy Barrios and Destiny Barrios, announces the release of its full fitness apparel line on Monday, 5 October. The company’s initial range introduced five products for women and five for men. The new collection expands that range to at least 10 items per gender, including a full tracksuit, hoodies, and additional performance pieces.

The brand produces fitness apparel for athletes, gym-goers, and couples training together. The company’s product range includes women’s pieces such as leggings, tops, and tanks, as well as unisex items such as track jackets, track pants, crewnecks, and hoodies, all available in multiple colorways.

Jimmy came to fitness apparel from a career in competitive sport and corporate consulting. He played Division 1 soccer, worked in investment banking and consulting, and spent time as a fitness trainer. He later worked as a consultant before building DUVA .

The company’s origins lie in fitness services rather than apparel. Jimmy and Destiny initially trained couples in person. When Destiny reached the later stages of her pregnancy, continuing to train clients in the same format became more difficult. Rather than step away from the community they had built, they introduced a small range of fitness clothing so that clients and followers could remain connected to the brand while the service side of the business was paused.

The initial range included compression tees, tank tops, and gym shorts. Demand for those products exceeded the founders’ expectations. Requests followed for additional items, including a tracksuit and hoodies. The expanded collection is the company’s response to that demand.

Destiny played rugby in college. She recovered from an ACL injury that led to weight gain, an experience that shaped her approach to fitness and recovery. She holds a degree in neuroscience and currently works in the healthcare sector, most recently at a fertility startup. Destiny has said that her background informs the company’s emphasis on sustainable habits rather than short-term approaches to training, and that the brand is built around couples training and building habits together.

The company’s growth has been driven in part by its social media presence. DUVA’s Instagram community has grown substantially. The brand’s free workout videos have large viewership. Those videos were introduced so that people who could not access in-person training could still follow along with programs at home.

“The initial response showed us that people want more than the basics,” said Jimmy. “We started with a few pieces to give our community something to train in. The requests for a tracksuit, hoodies, and additional products came directly from them. This launch is our answer.”