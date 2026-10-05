Premium Clean , a professional cleaning company based in Fulham, is offering end of tenancy cleaning services, after builders cleaning, and carpet and upholstery cleaning across North, South, East, West, and Central London. The company has been operating since 2009 and says it has cleaned more than 10,000 homes and offices, building its end of tenancy service around a specific goal: helping tenants get their full deposit back at the end of a lease without having to argue with a landlord or letting agent over cleanliness.

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End of tenancy cleaning sits at the center of that approach. Premium Clean positions the service as landlord and agency-approved, meant to leave a property in the condition an inventory check expects rather than simply tidy. For carpets specifically, the company uses Prochem and Ashbys hot-water extraction equipment running at up to 120 degrees Celsius, a method built to lift ingrained dirt and odors rather than clean only the visible surface of the fiber. The same approach carries over to upholstery, with stain removal handled as part of professional carpet cleaning rather than as a separate add-on.

Premium Clean says its products are entirely eco-friendly and residue-free, a detail it markets as relevant to households with children or pets who spend time on treated carpets and furniture shortly after a clean. Technicians working across the company’s services hold NCCA and WoolSafe certification and are trained through the Prochem National Training Academy, and the company says it is fully insured for work carried out in both rented and owner-occupied properties. Premium Clean also holds memberships with TACCA, Trust Mark, CheckaTrade, and TrustaTrader, trade bodies that London homeowners and letting agents commonly use to vet cleaning contractors before booking.

Beyond end of tenancy work, Premium Clean offers one-off deep cleaning for homes that haven’t had a lease change but need a thorough reset, along with after builders cleaning for properties coming out of renovation work, where dust and debris can settle into carpets and upholstery in ways routine cleaning doesn’t reach. The company reports more than 2,200 five-star reviews across its services to date. Customers can request a free quote by phone or online, with same-day and next-day appointments available depending on location and the scope of work, and Premium Clean backs its services with what it describes as a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

For tenants specifically, the company frames timing as part of the value of its service: booking a carpet cleaning London and end of tenancy cleaning appointment before a final inspection, rather than after a dispute over a deposit back guarantee has already started, is positioned as the more straightforward path to getting a deposit returned in full.

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean is a London-based professional cleaning company offering end of tenancy cleaning, after builders cleaning, deep cleaning, and carpet and upholstery cleaning across North, South, East, West, and Central London. Founded in 2009 and based in Fulham, the company is fully insured and staffed by NCCA and WoolSafe certified technicians.