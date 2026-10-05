Award-Winning UK Digital Agency Super Digital Launches Search Heroics Approach to Search Marketing

Super Digital, a UK digital marketing agency based in the West Midlands, has launched Search Heroics, a new approach that draws on its range of digital marketing services to help businesses build visibility across search engines, artificial intelligence platforms, social media and online communities.

Search Heroics starts by identifying where a business’s audience searches and what it is looking for, rather than treating Google as the only route to customers. This guides how the agency applies search engine optimisation (SEO), paid search, paid social, content and website expertise.

Chris Derrer, Founder and Director of Super Digital, said: “Google isn’t going anywhere, but the idea that search means Google and nothing else is already out of date. Someone looking for a restaurant might search TikTok. Someone researching a big purchase might use Reddit or ChatGPT. Someone looking for an emergency plumber is probably still going straight to Google.

Our job is to work out where your customers are actually looking and make sure you’re there. That’s what Search Heroics is about.”

A Broader Search Strategy for Businesses

Super Digital’s Search Heroics approach is aimed at businesses and marketing teams that rely on digital channels for enquiries, sales and brand visibility. The agency says it is particularly relevant to small and medium-sized enterprises that currently concentrate most of their search marketing activity on Google.

Platforms considered within Search Heroics include Google and Bing; AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Microsoft Copilot; social platforms TikTok and Instagram; and online communities such as Reddit. Super Digital says the choice of platforms depends on the business, its customers and what they are searching for.

Google Remains Part of the Strategy

Super Digital says Google remains an important part of search marketing. Its Search Heroics approach treats AI visibility as part of a broader strategy, rather than a replacement for traditional SEO, bringing existing disciplines together instead of treating search, social media and AI visibility as separate activities.

Super Digital is a Google Partner and a WordPress.com Pro Partner. These agency credentials are separate from the platforms considered within Search Heroics, whose inclusion does not imply a commercial partnership for the initiative.



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