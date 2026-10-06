PoolProof Develops All-In-One Pool Routing Software for Growing Pool Service Businesses

Pool service management platform PoolProof is announcing the launch of Intelligent Routing, a Pool Routing Software designed around the realities of everchanging pool service operations. The system builds routes automatically, removing it as a weekly chore for office managers and owners, allowing pool companies to better plan shift schedules. The software adjusts on the fly if daily timetables don’t go to plan.

Many pool companies still do routing by hand, and it’s often an additional task for managers or owners on evenings and weekends. Single callouts to new customers can undo all that planning in an instant, but PoolProof’s Intelligent Routing eliminates this problem.

The system uses a four-stage process to build weekly routines:

Sorts customers by the day they’ll receive their service. Clusters nearby appointments together so technicians spend less time moving from one location to another. Balances each route by the time it takes each technician to complete it. Merges routes that are too small together so daily itineraries can run efficiently.

What’s interesting about the system is that it’s built around days that don’t go to plan. It comes with the capability to adjust workloads and drive times, as well as generate reassignment plans quickly.

Office staff can approve the system’s plans as generated or adjust them by hand as they see fit. Once changes are made, the system updates technicians’ mobile apps.

Pool service businesses of all sizes can now access PoolProof’s Intelligent Routing. Demos are available on the company’s website. Intelligent Routing is one smart feature out of the wider PoolProof platform.

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