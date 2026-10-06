Jonathan Sangster Announces Independent Practice Focused on Visual Communication, Identity, and Perception

Jonathan Sangster , an educator, artist, and graphic designer specializing in branding and identity, announces that they are now working independently, continuing a multidisciplinary creative practice focused on visual communication, identity, and the relationship between people and the images that surround them.

Sangster’s independent work brings together graphic design, artistic research, and education, with particular attention to how visual language can influence perception. Their work examines identity through visual communication and considers the ways people interpret images, symbols, typography, and other forms of designed information.

Grounded in a commitment to purpose-driven design, Sangster seeks to apply their expertise toward mission-aligned collaborations with nonprofit, educational, and cultural institutions, prioritizing intentional, enduring design over ephemeral digital content. This interest also informs their view of contemporary media, where digital communication has become a significant part of everyday experience.

“I’m interested in how visual communication can affect the way people understand themselves and the world around them,” Sangster states. “Everyone ultimately determines their own reason for existing, and I think creative work can provide opportunities to examine the ideas and images that contribute to our understanding of identity.”

Their creative process incorporates both physical and digital methods, with screen printing and handmade elements forming an important part of their practice. Physical media provides a tangible component to their research into visual communication, while digital tools remain part of the broader creative process. This combination allows Sangster to investigate how different forms of media influence the way visual information is encountered and remembered.

Typography and lettering represent another longstanding area of interest. Sangster’s early exposure to comic books and graffiti introduced them to the expressive potential of letters and words as visual forms. That interest developed into a professional focus on typography as a means of communication, with attention to how lettering can convey information, emotion, and ideas through both its written content and visual characteristics.

Sangster also co-founded Mx. Studio, a multidisciplinary design studio, alongside their independent work. Their experience across education, art, and graphic design continues to inform their broader investigation of visual culture and communication.

“I’ve always been drawn to the relationship between language and imagery,” Sangster says. “Typography can communicate through the words themselves, while its visual form can introduce another layer of meaning. That relationship continues to give me a useful way to explore how people perceive and interpret information.”

Their independent practice provides a framework for continuing this research across different creative formats, with human perception, identity, imagination, and visual communication serving as recurring areas of inquiry. Sangster’s work also reflects an enduring interest in human creativity and the role it can play in understanding an increasingly digital environment.