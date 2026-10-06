The Taco 105 Announces Franchise Expansion Plans for Its Globally Inspired Taco Concept

The Taco 105 announces plans to expand through franchising, with founders Daniel and Shirley Wajdik seeking to bring their globally inspired taco concept to additional communities. The family-run restaurant in Mattituck, New York, serves tacos influenced by countries and regions around the world. The founders say the next stage of growth will focus on preserving the food, creativity, and personal approach behind the original business.

The expansion plans build on a journey that began with a food truck venture in 2018. According to the Wajdiks, the business served public and private events on Long Island before the pandemic prompted a change in direction. They secured a lease in Mattituck in 2023, establishing a restaurant where they could develop the concept in a permanent setting.

“The Taco 105 was built from a genuine passion for food, travel, and bringing international flavors together in a way people can enjoy locally,” Daniel and Shirley Wajdik said in a joint statement.

That background continues to inform the founders’ approach to growth. They see franchising as a way to introduce the restaurant to more communities while keeping its identity connected to the interests and experiences that shaped it. Their stated priorities include maintaining quality, encouraging creativity, and retaining the personality of the brand as it grows.

The Wajdiks attribute the restaurant’s culinary direction partly to Shirley’s Peruvian heritage and Daniel’s experience as an executive chef. Travel also provided inspiration, with meals and ingredients encountered along the way becoming starting points for combinations they could serve closer to home. The aim, they explain, is to give guests a way to explore different flavors through a familiar food.

The restaurant’s menu reflects that connection between travel and food, bringing Peruvian, Jamaican, and Hawaiian influences into its taco selections. For the Wajdiks, the idea is to make flavors inspired by different places part of a meal guests can enjoy close to home. That approach helps explain the concept they hope to bring to additional communities through franchising.

The selections also take inspiration from New England and New Orleans, alongside Mexican favorites such as al pastor, carne asada, and birria. The founders see this range as an expression of their shared interest in food and exploration. As they pursue expansion, they want that sense of discovery to remain part of the restaurant’s identity.

Plant-based choices, quesadillas, burritos, and empanadas round out the offering. The Wajdiks view the variety as one part of a broader experience that also depends on attentive service and a welcoming setting. Their goal is to carry those elements into future locations while preserving the personal approach that shaped the Mattituck restaurant.

As the company pursues franchising, the founders say they want the expansion to reflect the business’s personal origins. They identify quality, creativity, and the character of the restaurant as priorities for its next chapter. Bringing the concept to additional locations is their growth objective, with preserving those qualities central to how they want the brand to develop.

For people interested in learning more, the company has established a franchise inquiry process . The outlined steps begin with requesting information, followed by meeting the team, visiting the business, and reviewing the opportunity before deciding whether to proceed. This gives prospective operators an initial route to discuss the concept and become familiar with the restaurant.

The Mattituck restaurant provides the setting for those visits and also offers catering for local gatherings and events. The founders emphasize both food and customer service, with the aim of preserving the restaurant’s welcoming atmosphere as the brand grows.

The Taco 105’s next stage will center on developing its franchise plans while carrying forward the founders’ original interest in food and travel. Daniel and Shirley Wajdik say their goal is to bring that approach to new communities with continued attention to the qualities they value in the Mattituck restaurant.