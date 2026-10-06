Autovado Introduces Vehicle-First, Fitment-Based Search for Professional and Retail Parts Buyers

Autovado , a global online marketplace for automotive parts, introduces a vehicle-first, fitment-based search experience for professional and retail buyers, designed to simplify the process of finding and sourcing replacement parts.

Unlike a generic product search that starts with a part category or description, Autovado allows buyers to identify their vehicle before browsing parts, helping them narrow their search based on vehicle-specific fitment information and reduce the need for manual cross-referencing.

Making Automotive Parts Search More Vehicle-Specific

Finding an automotive replacement part is often more complicated than finding a product that appears to match a keyword. Different model years, engine configurations, trims, and production periods can require different components, while visually similar parts may differ in dimensions, connectors, or mounting points.

Autovado places vehicle fitment at the center of the online parts-buying process. By identifying the vehicle before selecting a part, the platform is designed to help buyers assess compatibility earlier in the purchasing process rather than discovering a mismatch after delivery.

Product information can include OE reference numbers, technical specifications and fitment information, giving both professional buyers and vehicle owners additional information when evaluating parts across brands and suppliers.

How Autovado Matches Parts to Vehicles

Autovado’s catalogue is built around three core capabilities:

Vehicle fitment database: Each listed SKU is mapped to the years, makes, models, and engines for which it is recorded as compatible.

OE part number matching: Product listings include original equipment (OE) reference numbers, allowing buyers to cross-reference parts across brands and suppliers.

VIN identification: Buyers can enter a VIN to identify their vehicle’s specific configuration before selecting parts.

Registered users can also save one or more vehicles to a My Garage profile, allowing subsequent searches to be filtered around those vehicles.

According to Autovado, its fitment environment incorporates data from sources including TecDoc, Auto Care, Epicor and OEM information, alongside its own vehicle-fitment and OE matching infrastructure.

Coverage Across Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and Motorcycles

Autovado operates as a broad automotive aftermarket marketplace rather than a single-category parts store. Its platform supports a wide range of vehicle applications across passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and motorcycles, helping buyers find replacement and aftermarket parts based on vehicle type, model configuration and fitment information.

The marketplace brings together automotive parts and components across major aftermarket categories, including brakes, suspension and steering, engine and drivetrain components, electrical and ignition systems, lighting, heating and air conditioning, fuel and emissions systems, maintenance products, automotive electronics, tools, equipment and vehicle accessories. The platform also connects buyers with a range of OE suppliers and aftermarket brands.

Professional and Retail Purchasing

Autovado is designed to support both professional and retail purchasing while recognizing that repair shops, fleet operators and other trade buyers have different requirements from individual vehicle owners.

Professional buyers, including repair shops and fleet operators, can access volume-based trade pricing and purchasing options designed for recurring or higher-volume requirements.

Retail buyers purchase through the same vehicle-focused, fitment-filtered catalogue. They can identify their vehicle by Year, Make and Model or VIN, review fitment-related product information and complete their purchase online.

By separating vehicle identification from the broader product catalogue, Autovado aims to make automotive parts shopping easier to navigate for buyers who may not know a specific aftermarket part number before beginning their search.

Global Supply Network and Merchant Program

Built on a global supply network, Autovado combines product sourcing, vehicle-fitment information and cross-border commerce to make automotive parts more accessible across markets.

The marketplace brings together a broad range of automotive parts and serves buyers across international markets. Orders are fulfilled through a global supply and logistics network, with cross-border delivery supported by established international carriers.

For suppliers and merchants, Autovado provides a dedicated digital platform to showcase products and reach professional buyers, parts distributors, and vehicle owners worldwide. Qualified automotive-parts suppliers and partners can join the platform to showcase their products and connect with new demand across global markets.

About Autovado

Autovado is a global online marketplace for automotive parts based in Europe, connecting automotive parts suppliers with professional and retail buyers across international markets, with a focus on North America and Europe. The platform supports a wide range of vehicle applications across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles, with its catalogue organized around vehicle fitment data, OE part number matching, and VIN-based vehicle identification.

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