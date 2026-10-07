Aion Silicon Named Design Solution Associate in New Rapidus CORE Ecosystem for 2nm Semiconductors

Aion Silicon, a premier ASIC/SoC architecture and design partner, today announced that it has been named a Design Solution Associate in the Rapidus Collaborative Open Rapid Ecosystem (CORE), a new global ecosystem framework from Rapidus Corporation to support the development and mass production of cutting-edge semiconductors.

As the first Rapidus CORE initiative, Rapidus is announcing the formation of Design Solution Associates, a group of design companies serving as a bridge between customers and Rapidus, providing each company’s design resources and specialized expertise to support the rapid evolution of semiconductor development.

Demand for custom silicon is accelerating, with global semiconductor revenue projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, according to Deloitte. Meeting that demand takes more than manufacturing technology. Rapidus will form Rapidus CORE to integrate the full semiconductor value chain, from research institutions, EDA and IP to design and manufacturing.

As a Design Solution Associate, Aion Silicon will provide end-to-end ASIC and SoC engineering for customer programs targeting Rapidus, including architecture, intellectual property selection, front-end design, verification, physical implementation, tapeout support, and volume-production coordination.

“At 2nm, a strong architecture is only the beginning,” said Oliver Jones, CEO of Aion Silicon. “Commercial success depends on disciplined execution across design, verification, manufacturing, packaging, and volume ramp. As a Rapidus Design Solution Associate, we give our customers a direct route from architecture to 2nm silicon, backed by our hundreds of successful tapeouts and Rapidus’ remarkable manufacturing model. Being named among the first members of Rapidus CORE is a significant step for Aion Silicon and for the customers we serve.”

About Rapidus Corporation

Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world’s most advanced logic semiconductors. We will create new industries together with our customers through the development and provision of services to shorten cycle times in design, wafer processes, 3D packaging and more. We will continue to challenge ourselves in order to contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity and happiness of people’s lives through the use of semiconductors. Visit: https://www.rapidus.inc/en/

About Aion Silicon

Aion Silicon is a trusted partner in high-performance semiconductor design, specializing in advanced System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions – including tailored ASICs – for AI, automotive, HPC, 5G, networking, and other applications. Its full-service, high-touch engineering model with consultative project leadership guides customers from SoC architecture and IP selection through design, foundry tapeout, and volume production. With over 20 years of experience in SoC architecture, front-end and back-end services, Aion Silicon reduces technical and economic risk for customers, accelerating time-to-market, while optimizing for commercial success. As a foundry-neutral and IP-agnostic partner with hundreds of successful tapeouts, Aion Silicon leverages a world-class ecosystem to deliver tailored solutions that meet each customer’s unique needs. To learn more, visit www.aionsilicon.com.

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