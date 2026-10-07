Shufti Secures Dual Recognition at the 2026 Datos Insights Impact Awards for KYC/KYB and Financial Crime Innovation

Shufti, the Glocal identity, fraud, and full compliance lifecycle management solution, today announced it won the Best Know Your Customer / Know Your Business Innovation Award at the 2026 Datos Impact Awards in Fraud & AML. Shufti is also named a Silver Medal winner for the Best Financial Crime Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Innovation Award.

The dual recognition highlights Shufti’s approach to bringing identity verification, business verification, and financial crime compliance together within a single platform.

Datos Insights picked its winners based on innovation, market fit, risk mitigation, business impact, value, and product roadmap, with awards focused on solutions already live in production.

Shufti believes the KYC/KYB award recognises its ability to verify individuals and businesses within a unified verification journey, without third-party dependencies. Shufti actively supports 10,000+ document types across 240+ countries and regions and in 150+ languages, while maintaining a reported OCR accuracy up to 99.7%.

It holds the largest identity verification database in the world, with 4.29 billion IDs across 85+ countries and 40+ electronic ID schemes. On the business side, it checks against 300 million+ companies’ records, with real-time registry checks and ultimate beneficial owner mapping. Most decisions return in under three seconds. Four risk-tiered modes match verification depth to customer risk, and a no-code Verification Journey Builder changes workflows without engineering time.

The whole stack is built in-house, with no third-party engines in the chain, so it adapts as fraud patterns change. Zero-shot learning adds new document formats in minutes. Deepfake detection runs seven forensic layers, and all seven must agree before a face is accepted, catching 99.63% of in-the-wild deepfakes at a 0.46% false accept rate.

“As financial crimes become increasingly complex and regulatory scrutiny intensifies, the need for innovative solutions to combat money laundering, fraud, and other illicit activities has never been greater,” said Chuck Subrt, Practice Director, Fraud & AML at Datos Insights. “This year’s Datos Insights’ Impact Awards in Fraud & AML celebrate innovations that leverage advanced technologies and elevate the effectiveness and efficiency of industry compliance efforts.”

The RegTech silver medal reflects how that technology is applied across the full fraud and compliance journey. Shufti brings previously isolated fraud capabilities together into one end-to-end proposition, spanning identity fraud, account and session fraud, and transaction and network fraud. This enables regulated organisations to manage trust throughout the customer lifecycle, from sign-up and KYC through ongoing monitoring, risk detection and remediation.

AML Screening covers 4,000+ watchlists, 6 million PEP profiles and 215+ sanctions regimes, and 50,000+ adverse media sources, refreshed every fifteen minutes. Verification is configured jurisdiction by jurisdiction.

That includes eIDAS-compliant remote onboarding with Qualified Electronic Signatures and EU AMLR readiness , VideoIdent built to BaFin and FINMA rules, age assurance for the UK Online Safety Act, and on-premise deployment where data residency laws demand it. Blind Spot Audit re-screens customer bases approved years ago, so teams can close legacy gaps instead of living with them.

“We built Shufti around a simple idea: KYC should not end when a customer passes onboarding,” said Shahid Hanif, CEO of Shufti. “The same trusted identity should support KYC, KYB, AML, ongoing monitoring and transaction monitoring as risk changes. We believe recognition from Datos Insights across these two categories reflects the work we have done to bring those capabilities together in one compliance lifecycle.”

Across banks, crypto exchanges, gaming operators, payment firms and telecom providers, Shufti uses its unified technology to help organisations manage identity, fraud and compliance. In 2025, Shufti blocked more than 700,000 fraud attempts, while customers saw fraud fall by more than 70% on average.

As fraud patterns and regulatory requirements change, Shufti continues to help regulated businesses strengthen trust and manage risk across the customer lifecycle.

To explore Shufti’s award-winning identity, fraud, and compliance capabilities, visit Shufti

Explore Shufti’s awards to learn more about its award-winning capabilities, or read its latest Identity Fraud Report for Shufti’s findings on identity fraud and the risks facing businesses today.

About Shufti

Shufti is a Glocal identity verification , fraud, and compliance platform that helps regulated businesses build trust, prevent fraud, and meet regulatory requirements across the customer lifecycle. Through a single platform and API built on fully owned core technology, Shufti brings together KYC, KYB, AML screening, transaction monitoring, age assurance, and fraud prevention, with deployment across cloud, sovereign cloud, and on-premises environments.

Shufti ranks #1 for Identity Verification and AML in the G2 Fall 2026 Grid Report, with 40+ badges across 12 categories, and holds SOC 2 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications alongside iBeta Level 3 conformance.

About Datos Insights

Datos Insights is the leading research and advisory partner to the banking, insurance, securities, and payments industries, both the financial services firms and the technology providers that serve them. Its Impact Awards recognise and celebrate innovation across financial services, highlighting what best-in-class business impact looks like. The Fraud & AML Impact Awards recognise organisations pioneering and disruptive products and capabilities to combat financial crime.

SOURCE SHUFTI