Archangel Cat Russian Blue Cattery, a family-owned boutique breeding program in Idaho, has opened limited reservations for its next available litter of purebred Russian Blue Kittens. The cattery raises pedigreed kittens as healthy, well-socialized family companions and works with families across the United States. Families searching for a Russian Blue Kitten for Sale can learn more through the cattery’s reservation process.

A Family-Raised Approach to a Distinctive Breed

Archangel Cat was founded from a love of the Russian Blue Cat and a desire to raise kittens with intention rather than volume. Kittens are born and raised in the family home, where they receive daily care, socialization, and enrichment from the family, including five children.

The program focuses on thoughtful breeding, sound health and genetics, and developing the affectionate, intelligent temperament associated with Russian Blue Kittens.

“We agonize over every single kitten and every new kitten family,” said the owner of Archangel Cat. “Our goal is to thoughtfully match each family with the kitten we believe will thrive with them for a lifetime.”

Preserving Three Recognized Russian Blue Standards

Archangel Cat is the only cattery worldwide working across three recognized Russian Blue standards or types. The American standard features a lighter silver coat and bright green eyes, while the Russian or European standard generally has a deeper blue coat, upright ears, and emerald, green, or teal eyes. The cattery also works with the Scandinavian type.

The program says this approach supports genetic diversity while giving families access to different expressions of the breed. Its lines include titled champions registered with CFA and TICA.

Archangel Cat is one of only two U.S. catteries offering both White and Black Russian Blue Kittens.

Documented Pedigrees and Championship Lineage

Archangel Cat is registered with TICA, CFA, ACFA, and CFF and is the only Russian Blue program registered with all four organizations.

Its kittens come from documented pedigreed bloodlines that include champions and titled cats. These pedigrees support the program’s focus on established breed standards, structural correctness, temperament, and preservation of Russian Blue type.

Families researching a Russian Blue Cat for Sale or Russian Blue Cats for Sale can review the cattery’s documented approach to pedigrees and breeding.

A Focus on Health and Genetic Diversity

The cattery emphasizes responsible breeding and genetic diversity. Archangel Cat reports a coefficient of inbreeding below one percent, and often zero percent, within the pedigrees it has evaluated.

Its breeding cats are selected for health and documented long-term histories. The program also considers temperament and structure, with the goal of raising affectionate, confident, and adaptable companion Russian Blue Cats.

Support Before, During, and After Adoption

Archangel Cat provides guidance throughout the reservation, preparation, matching, and go-home process. The program has worked professionally with animals since 2013 and has contributed to pet education, including Chewy content about the Russian Blue breed.

Families describe the kittens as healthy and well-socialized and highlight the cattery’s communication and professionalism. Archangel Cat currently maintains a perfect five-star Google rating.

Best Russian Blue Cat Breeder in the United States of 2026

Archangel Cat Russian Blue Cattery has been recognized as the “ Best Russian Blue Cat Breeder in the United States of 2026 .” The award has been announced on BestofBestReview.com, recognizing the cattery for its work as a Russian Blue breeder.

The recognition highlights Archangel Cat’s focus on thoughtful breeding, documented pedigrees, genetic diversity, socialization, and careful matching of Russian Blue kittens with families. The cattery continues to serve families throughout the United States while accepting limited reservations for its upcoming litter.

Many families plan ahead and travel significant distances to welcome a Russian Blue Kitten from Archangel Cat. The cattery frequently serves families traveling from outside its region and works throughout all fifty states. This also provides an option for families searching online for Russian Blue Kittens for sale near me or Russian Blue Kittens for sale near me.

Individual Temperament Evaluation and Thoughtful Matching

Archangel Cat observes each kitten’s personality at approximately 6, 8, 10, and 12 weeks, evaluating traits such as confidence, affection, independence, playfulness, and adaptability.

These observations help the Russian Blue breeder match each kitten with families based on lifestyle, children, pets, experience, and personality preferences. Kittens are also introduced to grooming, carriers, household activity, visitors, new environments, and appropriate travel experiences.

Families receive verifiable pedigrees and information about breeding line health histories. These practices give families greater insight when choosing a Russian Blue breeder, including each kitten’s personality, ancestry, health considerations, and upbringing.

Why the Russian Blue Appeals to Many Households

Russian Blues are known for their plush double-layered coats, striking green eyes, and intelligent, observant personalities. Their loyal but generally undemanding nature can make them suitable for families, multi-pet households, and single-person homes.

Families interested in following the cattery can learn more through Archangel Cat and connect with the cattery on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , and YouTube . With reservations for the next available litter limited and expected to close soon, the cattery encourages interested families to reach out early. Business inquiries can be directed to [email protected] .

About Archangel Cat Russian Blue Cattery

Archangel Cat Russian Blue Cattery is a family-owned, boutique Russian Blue breeding program based in Idaho, dedicated to raising purebred Russian Blue kittens as healthy, confident, and loving family companions. Established in 2023, the cattery is registered with TICA, CFA, ACFA, and CFF, and works with families throughout the United States. The program emphasizes thoughtful breeding, genetic diversity, socialization, and lifelong support for the families it serves.