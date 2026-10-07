Krater.ai Passes 100,000 Users as Demand Grows for One AI Workspace That Replaces Multiple AI Subscriptions

Krater.ai, an all-in-one AI workspace , has surpassed 100,000 users as demand grows for a single platform that brings multiple AI models, creative tools, connected applications, and task automation together.

The platform provides access to more than 400 AI models, including models from leading providers such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok. Users can switch between models within the same workspace, while Krater’s Auto Router can select a model for a particular task.

Beyond conversational AI, Krater provides tools for generating images, videos, presentations, websites, 3D content, sound, voice, and other digital materials. The platform also supports coding, research, document creation, transcription, and other workflows without requiring users to move between separate AI services.

Krater Agent is designed to handle tasks from planning through completion. Users can provide a goal, after which the agent can research, browse the web, use available tools, and return a completed result. The platform also supports scheduled agents for recurring workflows.

The platform connects with more than 300 applications, including Gmail, Slack, Notion, and GitHub. These connections allow Krater to interact with users’ existing tools rather than simply providing instructions for completing work manually.

Krater’s unified approach also extends to creative and productivity work. Users can generate and edit images and video, create slides and websites, work with voice and sound, analyze information, and build or run code within the same environment.

For people who are new to artificial intelligence, Krater also offers an AI for Beginners course covering writing, image and video creation, research, voice, music, and office-related AI tasks. The course includes 44 short lessons across eight chapters and is designed for users without a technical background.

Krater.ai states that its platform is EU-hosted and GDPR compliant, with user conversations and files kept private and not used to train its models. The company also reports an average rating of 4.8 from thousands of reviews on its main platform.

“Reaching 100,000 users shows us that people want AI to be useful beyond a chat window,” said Malte Prüser, CEO of Krater.ai. “We’re building one workspace where models, tools, apps, and agents can work together.”

Krater offers subscription plans for individual users, power users, and teams. Its Pro plan is currently listed at $20 per month and includes access to more than 400 AI models, Krater Agent, connected applications, voice mode, and scheduled tasks.

As businesses, creators, students, and other users continue adopting AI for research, content creation, software development, automation, and everyday productivity, Krater’s platform provides a centralized environment for accessing different models and AI-powered tools.