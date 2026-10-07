Retina Consultants of New Mexico Installs Solar to Power Critical Patient Care

In a medical practice where precision technology and patient care depend on electricity, finding a way to lower operating costs while producing clean energy was a natural choice.

That’s why Retina Consultants of New Mexico has partnered with SunState+, a locally owned Albuquerque solar company, to install a high-performance solar energy system designed to power its busy Albuquerque clinic while dramatically reducing operating costs and supporting clean energy in the community. Healthcare facilities require consistent, predictable power. Solar helps stabilize energy costs while reducing exposure to rising utility rates.

The 6,500-square-foot Northeast Heights facility provides advanced medical, surgical and laser procedures that treat conditions affecting the retina — the delicate, light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye responsible for vision.

“Reliable electricity is absolutely critical for the technology we use to diagnose and treat patients,” said Dr. Nathanial Roybal of Retina Consultants of New Mexico. “At Retina Consultants of New Mexico, we are committed to continually investing in our practice and our community. Installing solar was another meaningful way to strengthen our operations while supporting the region’s energy future.”

SunState Solar designed and installed 114 high-efficiency 400-watt solar modules, generating 45.6 kilowatts of power for the medical facility.

The system is already exceeding expectations.

“The system we designed isn’t just offsetting the practice’s electricity use — it’s producing more energy than the building consumes,” said Glenn Felty, Founder and CEO of SunState Solar. “That level of performance doesn’t happen with every project, but when it does, it shows just how powerful solar can be for New Mexico businesses.”

For commercial organizations considering solar, the financial benefits remain significant — but some incentives may soon expire.

Key Commercial Solar Incentives

• New Mexico Solar Market Development Tax Credit (SMDTC) – 10% credit for systems installed between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2031

• Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) – 30% credit for projects that begin construction before July 2026

• Sales Tax Exemption – New Mexico has offered a 100% sales tax exemption for solar installations since 2007

• Property Tax Exemption – Solar installations have been 100% exempt from property taxes since 2010

“With the federal incentive beginning to phase out this summer, businesses that have been considering solar should act sooner rather than later,” Felty said.

For Retina Consultants of New Mexico, the decision was as much about trust as it was technology.

“I can’t recommend SunState Solar enough,” Dr. Roybal said. “We chose them because of their long-term commitment to New Mexico and their use of quality products from established companies with strong warranties. Their team made the entire process easy — from design to permitting to installation. It was truly a smooth, worry-free experience.”

To learn more, visit SunStateSolar.com.