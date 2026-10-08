LibreOffice Says It Will Keep Generative AI Out Of Default Installations

LibreOffice says it will not add generative AI to its default software installation for the foreseeable future, citing concerns around privacy, data control, offline use, and dependence on external providers. The Document Foundation, which develops the open source office suite, said users can still add AI functions through extensions if they choose.

The nonprofit restated its position in a blog post published after the release of LibreOffice 26.8. That version also emphasized that the software contains no built-in generative AI features.

Privacy And Offline Use Shape The Decision

The Document Foundation said its position is intended to keep users’ documents on their own devices rather than requiring uploads to remote servers for processing. LibreOffice can also operate without a network connection, which the organization considers important for users handling confidential, legally privileged, or personal information.

The group said organizations need to know where sensitive data is processed and stored, especially when software is subject to audits or internal compliance requirements. LibreOffice is used by tens of millions of individuals and organizations, according to the foundation.

The decision is not a permanent rejection of AI. The organization said it currently sees no integration that meets all of its requirements, including local data processing and avoiding dependence on a single AI provider.

AI Extensions Will Remain An Option

Users who want AI functions can still install extensions that connect LibreOffice to local models or other services. The Document Foundation said this allows people to choose whether they want AI features without making them part of the default software.

Its latest release, LibreOffice 26.8, describes the absence of generative AI as a deliberate design choice. The organization said it will continue monitoring the technology and could reconsider its position if future implementations meet its requirements.

LibreOffice’s approach differs from many productivity software companies that have added chatbots, writing assistants, summarization tools, and other AI features directly into their products. Some software developers have also begun giving users more control over whether those capabilities are enabled.

Mozilla, for example, has announced controls that let Firefox users block generative AI features, while separate tools have appeared to remove AI functionality from other operating systems and applications.

The Document Foundation said its current position reflects the state of available technology rather than a judgment about AI as a whole. For now, generative AI will remain outside LibreOffice’s standard installation while optional extensions provide a separate path for users who want it.

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