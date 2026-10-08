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Anthropic Expands Claude For Startups With Free Team Access And API Credits

ByJolyen

Oct 8, 2026

Anthropic Expands Claude For Startups With Free Team Access And API Credits

Anthropic has expanded its Claude for Startups program with a new package of benefits for eligible companies, including one year of free Claude Team access and $1,000 in API credits. The updated program is aimed at startups building products and services on top of Anthropic’s AI models.

The expanded offering was announced during Anthropic’s SF Tech Week event. Qualifying startups can receive up to five premium Claude Team seats for one year, along with API credits that can be used to build with Claude.

Startups Get Claude Team And Developer Support

The program also gives participating companies access to Claude Marketplace, where they can build plug-ins and other integrations for the service. Startups can also book virtual office hours with Anthropic’s Applied AI team for technical support and guidance.

Anthropic said the program reflects its view that many people will experience AI through companies that build products on top of foundation models rather than by interacting with the models directly.

“We created this program because we believe the benefits of AI will reach most people through the companies that build on top of models, rather than through the models alone,” Anthropic said in its announcement.

The company added that working closely with founders and developers is therefore an important part of how it plans to expand the use of Claude.

Eligibility Focuses On Younger And Recently Funded Startups

Companies qualify if they were founded within the past five years or received funding within the last two years. Interested startups can apply through the Claude for Startups program page.

The program gives Anthropic another way to compete for developers and early-stage companies building AI products. Access to subsidized model usage, team plans, and technical support can lower initial costs for startups while encouraging them to build around a specific AI provider’s platform.

Anthropic has been expanding Claude beyond its consumer chatbot through developer APIs, enterprise plans, coding tools, and integrations. The revised startup program adds a dedicated route for younger companies that want to use those products without paying full commercial rates from the beginning.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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