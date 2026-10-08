Mirror Particle Builds AI Model To Predict How Human Behavior Changes Over Time

Mirror Particle is building an AI system designed to predict how groups of people behave and why their behavior changes over time. The two-year-old San Francisco startup says its approach differs from synthetic research tools that ask large language models to role-play as specific demographics.

CEO and co-founder Abhivyakti Ahuja argues that LLMs are limited because they primarily model language, while human decisions also depend on visual perception, social factors, spatial reasoning, and changing motivations. Mirror Particle is instead developing what Ahuja describes as a foundation model for human behavior.

Mirror Particle Focuses On Changing Behavior

The startup combines customer information with signals from current events, pop culture, social media, and other sources to model demographic groups as systems that change over time. It places particular emphasis on revealed behavior, meaning what people actually do rather than what they report in surveys.

Mirror Particle also tries to explain the reasoning behind its predictions. Its system provides customers with information about motivations, constraints, and other factors that may influence current or future behavior.

Ahuja said the goal is to avoid treating consumers as static profiles. The company instead tracks what changes people, how strongly those factors affect them, and when their behavior remains stable.

Brands Are An Early Target Market

Mirror Particle is initially selling its technology to companies working in market research, brand strategy, and product development. The startup says its system can help businesses decide what products to develop in addition to testing how those products should be marketed.

In one early pilot, a pet food company wanted to determine which images should appear on its packaging. Mirror Particle’s system concluded that the type of food pictured was less important than the brand’s broader perception as a mass-market, lower-cost product.

A beauty company could similarly use the platform to determine whether a target demographic wants a particular product category before deciding how to advertise it. The approach is intended to move beyond generating marketing messages toward predicting purchasing preferences.

Founders Bring AI And Robotics Experience

Ahuja studied neuroscience and computer science at the University of Toronto before working at Amazon Robotics. She later founded Mirror Particle with Will Song and Thomson Yen, whom she met while working at Amazon.

Song has worked on sales personalization systems, while Yen has focused on deep learning and how AI agents interpret human behavior. Ahuja said her background in neuroscience influenced the company’s effort to model human learning through areas such as vision, language, physical awareness, and social intelligence.

Mirror Particle has already raised an angel round and says it is close to completing its first institutional venture round. The company was also selected for TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2026.

Its longer-term goal is to move from population-level predictions toward more individualized behavioral models. Mirror Particle is entering a growing category that also includes Simile, Aaru, and Humans&, which are developing their own systems for synthetic research and human behavior modeling.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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