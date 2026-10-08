Arts After Dark Founder Builds Creative Hub in Las Vegas

In the Las Vegas Arts District, an independent gallery and community space called Arts After Dark has emerged as a platform for creativity, collaboration, and access. Founded by artist and entrepreneur Nivia Bejarano, the studio was built on a simple belief: artists deserve opportunity, visibility, and a place to create. In less than two years, the space has exhibited the work of more than 1,000 artists and served hundreds of local families through community outreach.

The story behind Arts After Dark is as much about its founder as it is about the work on its walls. Bejarano built the space largely from the ground up and through her own financial investment, shaping it around a mission that reflects the circumstances she once faced herself.

From Difficult Beginnings to Determined Purpose

Bejarano was born in the Bronx and spent part of her childhood in foster care. As a teenager, she experienced homelessness, lost her mother to addiction, and dropped out of high school. She did not come from wealth, professional connections, or a traditional business background. The obstacles she encountered early in life could easily have determined the direction of her future.

Instead, those experiences became the foundation of something larger. Years later, Bejarano became an artist and entrepreneur, and she channeled her understanding of hardship into a space designed to open doors for others.

“I didn’t build Arts After Dark because someone gave me an opportunity. I built it because I know what it feels like to need one,” Bejarano said.

That perspective shapes nearly every decision at the gallery, from how artists are supported to how community programming is designed and funded.

A Different Kind of Gallery Model

Many galleries operate around selling artwork and earning commissions on sales. Arts After Dark takes a different approach, placing access and opportunity at the center of its model rather than transactions. The goal is to remove barriers for artists instead of adding them.

Resident artists at Arts After Dark are given space to work, exhibit, teach, and collaborate, and they keep 100 percent of the income they generate from their studios. This structure allows artists to build sustainable creative practices without having every opportunity tied to what they can afford to pay.

The gallery regularly provides free or accessible programming for both artists and the public. Over its first two years, Arts After Dark has hosted solo exhibitions, markets, fashion shows, artist networking events, creative classes, and photography resources. It has also welcomed community organizations and nonprofits to use the space for meetings and gatherings.

Inclusivity is a defining feature of the studio. Arts After Dark has exhibited the work of artists across different ages, cultures, backgrounds, and disciplines. The space has welcomed first-time exhibitors showing their work publicly for the first time alongside established working artists, creating an environment where creatives at every stage can find support.

Community Impact at the Center

Community work is central to the Arts After Dark mission, and much of it is funded personally by Bejarano, who continually reinvests into the space and its programs. The gallery has organized outreach efforts that extend well beyond its walls.

One of the studio’s most significant initiatives was a backpack drive that served approximately 580 children. The same effort provided 200 pairs of sneakers, free haircuts, and photographs for young people in the community. These programs were designed to meet practical needs while also offering dignity and encouragement to children and families.

Arts After Dark has also supported initiatives for young people aging out of foster care, a population Bejarano understands from personal experience. By creating programming and support for this group, the gallery connects its mission directly to the circumstances that shaped its founder.

The space regularly works with local artists and organizations and has welcomed diverse communities from throughout Las Vegas. For Bejarano, this community focus is not separate from the gallery’s artistic work. It is part of the same purpose: using art and creative space as a way to bring people together.

Building Something Larger Than a Business

What distinguishes Arts After Dark, according to its founder, is the question it asks. Rather than focusing on what an artist can contribute to the gallery, the studio is organized around what it can offer the artist and the surrounding community.

That philosophy extends to the way Bejarano measures success. For her, achievement is not defined only by what she has built for herself, but by what she has been able to make available to others. The gallery functions as a creative hub, a safe place, and a point of connection for people who may be searching for an opportunity or simply someone willing to open a door.

Bejarano’s entrepreneurial journey has also led to media and television opportunities, including her participation in Next Level CEO. Her broader work can be viewed through her professional profile on IMDb , and she shares updates about her projects and the gallery through her Instagram page.

The contrast between where Bejarano started and what exists today is a central part of her story. A childhood marked by foster care, homelessness, and loss became the reason she cares so deeply about access, community, and opportunity. Rather than allowing those experiences to limit her future, she used them as the blueprint for a business whose purpose is to give other people room to create, be seen, connect, and grow.

Looking Ahead

As Arts After Dark continues to grow, the gallery remains focused on expanding programs that connect artists directly with the community. Future efforts build on the foundation already established: resident studios, exhibitions, community outreach, and accessible creative programming.

For Bejarano, the message is one of purpose rather than pity. Her past is an important part of her story, but it does not define the ending. It explains why she built what she built and why access remains at the heart of everything Arts After Dark does. More information about the gallery, its artists, and its programs is available at the Arts After Dark website . Email directly to [email protected] .

In a city known for spectacle, Arts After Dark offers something quieter and more lasting: a place where opportunity is shared, where creativity is welcomed, and where a founder who once needed a door has chosen to open many for others.

About Arts After Dark

Arts After Dark Studios is an independent art gallery, creative hub, and community space located in the Las Vegas Arts District. Founded by artist and entrepreneur Nivia Bejarano, the studio provides a welcoming environment for creatives of all ages, backgrounds, cultures, and disciplines. Since opening, it has exhibited more than 1,000 artists and offered resident studios, exhibitions, classes, markets, fashion shows, and community programs built around access and opportunity.