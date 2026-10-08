Transform Learning Academy Announces Career Model

Transform Learning Academy has announced a 2026-2027 career-development model designed to connect professional training with practical experience, career positioning, and recruitment preparation. The academy, also known as TLA, said the approach responds to a recurring challenge among career changers: completing a qualification does not always provide the practical evidence, confidence, or employer-facing preparation needed to compete for new roles.

Addressing the Gap After Qualification

Many professionals seeking to move into new fields face questions that traditional education does not always answer. They may ask how to gain relevant experience, how to reposition previous work history, how to explain transferable skills, and how to perform in interviews against candidates with direct industry backgrounds. TLA’s model has been developed around those questions, with a focus on helping learners move from knowledge acquisition to practical application and professional readiness.

The academy’s stated philosophy is that training should not end with a certificate. Its pathway combines structured learning, applied project scenarios, CV development, LinkedIn profile support, interview preparation, and career coaching. The model is intended to help students understand not only the subject matter, but also how to demonstrate its value in the employment market.

A Changing Route Into Professional Careers

TLA said its approach reflects a broader shift in career development. While the traditional route often moved from university to graduate employment and then career progression, many modern professionals now follow a different path. They may begin in administration, customer service, finance, teaching, healthcare, social care, or another field before identifying an opportunity to move into a technology-related or analytical role.

Founded in 2017, Transform Learning Academy was created to support this kind of transition. Its programmes focus on helping learners build industry-relevant skills through a sequence described by the academy as learning, practising, building, preparing, and progressing. Rather than treating a course as a standalone product, TLA structures its programmes around the wider journey from existing experience to new professional opportunity.

Why Business Analysis Is Central to the Model

One of TLA’s flagship areas is Business Analysis, a profession that sits between business, people, processes, technology, and data. Business Analysts help organisations understand problems, gather requirements, review processes, assess solutions, and support change. Because the role relies on communication, analytical thinking, stakeholder management, and problem solving, TLA views it as a pathway that can suit professionals from a range of previous backgrounds.

A teacher may bring communication and stakeholder skills. An accountant may bring analytical and financial understanding. An administrator may bring process knowledge and organisational ability. A customer-service professional may bring experience managing expectations and resolving problems. A care worker brings empathy, patience, attention to detail and the ability to communicate effectively with different people in challenging situations.

TLA’s Business Analysis Programme is designed to help learners identify those transferable skills while developing new competencies, including requirements gathering, process modelling, business case development, solution evaluation, and professional Business Analyst practices.

Inside the TLA Student Journey

The TLA learning pathway begins with professional training aligned, where applicable, with recognised standards and qualifications. The academy’s public materials reference preparation is connected with the BCS Business Analysis Certification alongside credentials such as PRINCE2 and SCRUMstudy, BCS refers to the Chartered Institute for IT.

After core learning, students work through practical scenarios intended to simulate workplace problems. This stage is designed to address one of the main challenges faced by career changers, which is the difficulty of showing experience before securing a first role in a new field. Students are encouraged to build evidence of what they have learned and explain how they have applied it in realistic business contexts.

The career-development element then supports professional positioning. This may include CV development, LinkedIn optimisation, application strategy, interview preparation, recruitment coaching, and group coaching. The objective is to help learners communicate their experience, previous background, and new skills in a way that is clear to employers.

Student Stories and Public Evidence

TLA’s published materials include student stories from people who describe moving from teaching, accounting, administration, financial services, social care, and customer service into Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Project Management and related roles. These stories support the academy’s view that a previous job does not necessarily have to define a person’s next career direction.

The academy’s website states that more than 2,500 students have been supported and displays a 4.9-star rating alongside student feedback. Its review materials also reference more than 1,400 Google reviews and additional feedback through platforms such as Trustindex , and Trustpilot . TLA notes that individual outcomes depend on factors including learner effort, prior experience, application activity, interview performance, labour-market conditions, and employer requirements.

Leadership Behind the Approach

Transform Learning Academy’s leadership brings together experience across Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Project Management, career strategy, professional coaching, finance, regulation, and compliance. Public team information identifies Raj Datta as Programme Director and Co-Founder, with experience in Business Analysis and Project Management. Shaz Shafiq is presented as a career strategist and business coach. Hassan Hussain, Co-founder, brings experience across regulatory and compliance environments involving banking and audit contexts.

“The core issue is that many capable people know they want a different career, but they do not always know how to turn learning into evidence, confidence, and action,” said Shaz Shafiq, Co-founder of Transform Learning Academy. “Our focus is to connect training with practical work, professional positioning, and structured career support so learners can approach the market with better preparation.”

Building a Wider Career Ecosystem

Alongside its paid programmes, TLA offers free resources through the Transform Learning Academy website , including training materials, career guidance, CV resources, interview support, and access to community content. The academy also maintains social and educational content through channels such as Shaz Shafiq’s Instagram profile , where career-focused guidance is shared with prospective learners and professionals. You can also email directly to [email protected] , to get further information on their programmes.

TLA said its future direction includes expanding professional pathways, strengthening community learning, developing more employer-facing support, and continuing to align training with practical workplace expectations. The academy describes its long-term goal as the creation of a career-transformation ecosystem where learners can acquire knowledge, gain practical experience, develop their professional identity, and continue progressing beyond course completion.

About Transform Learning Academy

Transform Learning Academy is a professional training and career development academy founded in 2017. The academy provides online programmes in areas including Business Analysis, Project Management, and Data Analysis, with a focus on practical skills, recognised professional frameworks, and career support. TLA’s model combines training, practical project experience, CV and LinkedIn development, interview preparation, recruitment coaching, and ongoing guidance. The academy serves career changers, graduates, returning professionals, and individuals seeking structured pathways into technology-related and business-focused careers.