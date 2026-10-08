Hark Launches Hark Pro As A Personal AI Agent Built To Operate Your Computer

Hark has widely launched Hark Pro, a personal AI assistant designed to operate a user’s computer and complete digital tasks across services such as email, calendars, websites, files, and payments. The service is available for free, with paid tiers offering higher usage limits.

The company describes Hark Pro as an “operating system for your life” rather than a conventional chatbot. Its underlying model is trained specifically for computer use, allowing it to navigate websites, complete forms, make purchases, and handle other tasks on a user’s behalf.

Hark Pro Shows Users What Its Agent Is Doing

According to Hark’s official launch announcement, the interface combines a central chat box with suggested actions and visual panels that act as small dashboards for information users want to track. The background also changes based on factors such as local weather and time.

Users can connect services including email, calendars, files, and payment information. Hark Pro can then identify tasks that need attention, such as replying to messages, approving expenses, or making travel arrangements.

One distinctive interface choice is a small window that shows how the agent navigates websites while completing a task. Hark design lead Abidur Chowdhury told TechCrunch that the feature is intended to give users more visibility into what the agent is doing.

Hark Emphasizes Privacy And End-To-End Tasks

Hark is also positioning privacy as part of its product design. The company says it does not plan to build its business around advertising and argues that personal AI systems will require access to sensitive parts of users’ digital lives.

Chowdhury said Hark uses personal information primarily to understand which tasks could be useful to complete. He also said the company wants Hark Pro to finish tasks from beginning to end instead of repeatedly asking users to take over.

Hark says all core Hark Pro features will remain available on the free tier. Its paid plans currently include Hark Pro² at $20 per month for twice the usage and Hark Pro³ at $100 per month for 10 times the usage.

AI Hardware Is Planned For 2027

Hark was founded by Brett Adcock, who previously founded Figure AI and Archer Aviation. The company raised a $700 million Series A earlier this year at a $6 billion post-money valuation.

Hark also plans to release an AI-native hardware product in 2027. The company has not disclosed its form, though Chowdhury said the first device is being designed as something different from existing wearable camera products.

For now, Hark Pro is available across web, iOS, and Android. The launch places it alongside personal AI products such as Meta’s Muse, OpenAI’s Dots, Instinct, and Wajo, each of which is experimenting with different ways for AI agents to handle everyday digital tasks.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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